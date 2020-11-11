L.A. Times Releases 2020 Holiday Gift Guide and Limited-Run Zines

The Los Angeles Times 2020 Holiday Gift Guide features several categories including Plants and Gardening, Cozy at Home, Cannabis, Made in L.A. and more.

Among the gift options in the guide are three new limited-run zines published by The Times just in time for the holidays. The 32-page publications include:

“Small Book of Plants,” which features some of the best tips and advice from L.A. Times Plants, as well as plant comics, memes and profiles of prominent people in the Los Angeles plant community.

“A Beginner’s Guide to Griffith Park,” a printed, portable version of the Guide to Griffith Park that was originally published in September.

“Back to Basics,” a collection of simple cooking techniques and recipes designed to make cooking at home more enjoyable.

“We wanted the zines to be useful and L.A. specific,” said Amy King, Times assistant managing editor for features and features design.

In August, The Times published a special project commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium. That project inspired a zine that was made available in the L.A. Times online store and as a print-at-home version. The popularity of the Chicano Moratorium zine inspired this limited-run trio.

The zines were designed by Micah Fluellen, Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, Ross May with design editing by Steven Banks, copy editing by the copy desk and additional help by Samantha Smith from eCommerce.

They are available for pre-order at Shop L.A. Times and can be purchased for $10 each or in a three-pack for $25. Additional items available in the store include commemorative merchandise celebrating the Lakers’ NBA Championship and Dodgers’ World Series wins, and back issues of the historic front page from the 2020 presidential election.