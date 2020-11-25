15 of the best family-run Christmas tree lots in Los Angeles

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Los Angeles and the rest of the world, it’s clear the holidays will be different this year.

Research has shown that seasonal decor — twinkling lights, wreaths and Christmas trees — have a positive effect on our minds. So how do we get in the holiday spirit when we’re social distancing and sheltering in place?

At press time you can still buy a Christmas tree, and many family-run tree lots plan to open with strict COVID-19 protocols in place including mask mandates, social distancing requirements, hand sanitizer, online purchasing, delivery, even webcams.

With so many small businesses closing because of the pandemic, we’ve decided to assemble a list of family-run stands that offer fresh cut trees, wreaths and garlands. From Long Beach to Agoura Hills, here are 15 places to shop for Christmas trees.

Bennett’s Best Christmas Trees

Doug Bennett, who has been selling Christmas trees since he was 15, purchases his trees from small farmers who harvest their trees as close to the shipping date as possible. Masks are required this year and there will be no slides or games.

When: Nov. 27

Where:

28900 Roadside Drive, Agoura Hills

4995 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills

27000 Bouquet Canyon Road, Valencia

Info: (661) 255-2277; bennettsbest.net

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees returns to Underwood Family Farm in Moorpark, offering fresh cut noble, grand, Fraser, Nordmann and Douglas fir silver tip trees as well as mistletoe, wreaths and holiday decor.

When: Nov. 27-Dec. 20

Where: 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark

Info: bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com

Chauvet Tree Farms

The Chauvet Tree Lot has been selling trees in Los Angeles since 1971, including 2- to 14-foot noble firs, Nordmanns and 4- to 8-foot Douglas firs. It also stocks lights, tree skirts, floor guards, ornament hangers, wreaths, wreath holders and tree stands. Delivery available.

When: Now open

Where: 11281 Washington Place, Culver City

Info: yelp.com/biz/chauvet-tree-farms-los-angeles-9

Christmas Tree House

This longtime seller offers a wide variety of evergreens from the Pacific Northwest ranging in size from tabletop to 13 feet. Services include delivery for a fee, snow flocking and flame proofing.

When: Nov. 27

Where: 17520 Prairie Ave., Torrance

Info: christmastreehouse.com

Lopez Ranch Pumpkins and Christmas Trees

Lopez Ranch, founded by Eleuterio and Arcadia Lopez in 1935, offers fresh Christmas trees direct from the grower as well as garlands, wreaths, poinsettias, lights and other holiday decor.

When: Nov. 27

Where: 1020 Victoria, Venice (the parking lot of the Venice United Methodist Church)

Info: (323) 804-5618

Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Trees

Shop six different types of fresh trees ranging from 2 to more than 20 feet at one of four locations throughout Los Angeles. Trees are cut and loaded only a day or two before shipping to ensure the freshest trees possible. Customers can also order online with two delivery options to choose from: contactless delivery drop-off or delivery and installation. Employees will be wearing masks and receive temperature checks. Sanitation stations and social distancing are required.

Where:

1841 North Highland Ave., Hollywood

11852 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles

Original Farmers Market: 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills

When: Beginning Nov. 27

Info: mrjingleschristmastrees.com

Mr. Greentrees

This Oregon tree farm sells Nobles, Silvertips, Douglas Fir, Nordmann firs and plants two saplings for every tree cut and sold. Wreaths, garlands and greenery. Delivery, beginning at $45.

When: Through Dec. 22

Where: 8950 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Info: mrgreentrees.com

Mount Eagle Christmas Tree Lot

Douglas firs, noble and Nordmann trees, available for pre-order. Water bowl and stand included. Online orders, contactless pickup and delivery available.

When: Now open

Where: 4160 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock

Info: mounteagletrees.com

Nancy’s Ranch

The Roatcap family, who have been in the Christmas tree business for 47 years, import fresh-cut trees from the Pacific Northwest including noble, Fraser, grand, Douglas and Nordmann firs.

When: Nov. 27-Dec. 24

Where: 25039 Magic Mountain Parkway, Santa Clarita

Info: nancysranch.com

Santa and Mikey’s Fresh Christmas Trees

Mikey has been selling noble and fir trees from Washington state in Pasadena since 2007. Trees are shipped in weekly to ensure freshness.

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Where: 259 Sierra Madre Villa Ave., Pasadena

Info: santaandmikey.com

Santa & Sons Christmas Tree Lot

This small family Oregon farm, a founding member of the Coalition of Environmentally Conscious Growers, sells freshly cut noble, Nordmann and Douglas fir, which are shipped from their environmentally certified tree farm in Oregon. Online ordering and delivery are available.

When: Beginning Nov. 27

Where: L.A. Valley College, 12901 Burbank Blvd., Valley Glen

Info: santasons.com/christmas-tree-lot

Shawn’s Christmas Trees

This West L.A. tree lot has been selling Douglas, noble, Nordmann, grand, silver tips and Fraser firs from North Carolina for more than 40 years. Sizes range from 2 to 13 feet tall; wreaths in six sizes. Delivery available to the Westside beginning at $40.

When: Opens Nov. 27

Where: 3443 S. Sepulveda, Palms

Info: shawnschristmastrees.com

Snowy Pines Christmas Trees

Snowy Pines has been serving Southern California for 45 years and carries a large selection of noble, Nordmann, grand and Douglas firs as well as silver tips.

When: Opens Nov. 27

Where: 6701 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Info: snowypineschristmastrees.com

Tina’s Trees

A wide variety of evergreens, shipped in weekly along with custom flocking and flame proofing, wreaths and garlands. Delivery available in the valley.

When: Opens Nov. 27

Where: 4725 Woodman Ave., Sherman Oaks (Westfield Sherman Oaks)

23611 Calabasas Road, Calabasas

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia (Westfield Valencia Town Center)

Info: tinastrees.com

The YMCA of the Foothills Christmas Tree Lot has been around since 1965 and is operated by the Y’s high school Youth in Business Club. Only sells trees that are classified by the Department of Agriculture as “premium trees,” including noble, Grand and Nordmann firs.

When: Dec. 1-21

Where: 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge

Info: ymcafoothills.org/tree-lot.html

