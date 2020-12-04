Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lifestyle

The most indulgent self-care gifts of 2020

A photo illustration featuring a Chanel No. 5 bottle.
(Photo illustration by Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Chanel)
By Lindzi Scharf
Sometimes all it takes is a great lipstick, fragrance or skincare product to brighten one’s mood, especially during the pandemic. Those looking to bestow a little self-care on friends and family members need look no further than the items on this list. And while you’re at it, don’t you deserve something too?

Here are some of our favorites for the 2020 holiday season. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

See the rest of our luxe gift guides and the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide.

Creed

The House of Creed's limited-edition 10th anniversary design edition of Aventus 3.4 oz, 100ml
(Creed)

The House of Creed celebrates the 10th anniversary of its bestselling fragrance, Aventus, with this limited-edition 3.3-ounce, 100-milliliter bottle ($435). Available at bloomingdales.com.

Jonny Cota

The designer's eponymous fragrance
(Jonny Cota)

L.A. designer Jonny Cota’s eponymous fragrance, with notes of sweet coconut, leathery teak wood and tobacco leaf, is available in 5 milliliters ($40), 15 milliliters ($90) and 60 milliliters ($175) at jonnycota.com.


Atelier Cologne

Luxury Advent Calendar featuring 24 gifts
(Atelier Cologne)

We might be in early December already, but Atelier Cologne’s Luxury Advent Calendar ($375) is still a worthy present with 24 gifts for 24 days, such as mini and full-size fragrances, candles and hand cream. Available at ateliercologne.com.

Chanel

Chanel's Bleu de Chanel fragrance and deodorant stick set
(Chanel)

Don’t forget about the boyfriend, best friend, husband or partner on your holiday shopping list. Chanel has him covered with its Bleu de Chanel fragrance and deodorant stick set ($155). Available at chanel.com.

Christian Louboutin Beauty

The Parisian shoemaker's LoubiKiss fragrance
(Christian Louboutin Beauty)

The Parisian label’s LoubiKiss fragrance ($300) is composed of jasmine, tuberose and musk. Created by perfumer Daphné Bugey, the scent comes in a bottle with an edgy flower-covered, skull-shaped stopper. Available at saksfifthavenue.com.


Cartier perfume

A La Panthère eau de Parfum holiday set.
(Cartier)

A Cartier La Panthère eau de parfum holiday set ($129) offers a full-size 2.5-fluid-ounce bottle of the fragrance and a travel spray. Available at cartier.com.

Nourish by the Now

Classic Body Oil ($78) made from moisturizing jojoba, coconut oils, and botanicals.
(Nourish by the Now)

L.A. wellness destination the Now offers a Classic Body Oil made from moisturizing jojoba and coconut oils and botanicals for daily use on damp skin or to run a relaxing bath. The soothing Nourish by the Now product comes in two sizes, 50 milliliters ($24) or 200 milliliters ($78). Available at thenowmassage.com.


Tom Ford Beauty

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad.
(Tom Ford)

Create the perfect smoldering eye with Tom Ford’s Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad ($88). Available at tomford.com and neimanmarcus.com.

Hermès

Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick in Rouge H.
(Hermès)

Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick in Rouge H ($67) is perfect for the holidays and for a variety of skin tones thanks to its deep red shade, which includes subtle hints of brown and burgundy. This color and 16 others are available at hermes.com. Bonus points for the fact that each lipstick is refillable.

Chanel

A Chanel No. 5 bottle.
(Chanel)

In honor of No. 5’s upcoming 100th anniversary, Chanel has released a limited-edition series for its inaugural scent, launched by designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. Among the French luxury label’s newest offerings are No. 5 the Body Lotion ($55), No. 5 the Body Cream ($85), No. 5 the Deodorant ($40), No. 5 the Hair Mist ($65) and No. 5 the Shower Gel ($55), sold separately at chanel.com.


Paloroma

The ABC Kit from Paloroma
(Paloroma)

Treat your little ones to top skincare that’s paraben- and fragrance-free with Paloroma’s ABC Kit ($70). The kit comes with Clean Bean hair and body wash, Cloud 9 face and body cream and two Smooth Sailing cleansing bars. The new brand was created by Architectural Digest style director Jane Keltner de Valle and her architect-husband, Giancarlo Valle, who had been looking for clean products for their children, Paloma and Roma. Available at paloroma.com.


Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader's Double Duo.
(Augustinus Bader)

Created by leading stem-cell and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, the Double Duo ($630) features the German skincare brand’s most-beloved products: the Rich Cream and the Cream in full and travel sizes. Available at augustinusbader.com, the skincare brand has a following that includes Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Diane Kruger.

Lindzi Scharf