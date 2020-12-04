The most indulgent self-care gifts of 2020

Sometimes all it takes is a great lipstick, fragrance or skincare product to brighten one’s mood, especially during the pandemic. Those looking to bestow a little self-care on friends and family members need look no further than the items on this list. And while you’re at it, don’t you deserve something too?
Here are some of our favorites for the 2020 holiday season. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Creed
The House of Creed celebrates the 10th anniversary of its bestselling fragrance, Aventus, with this limited-edition 3.3-ounce, 100-milliliter bottle ($435). Available at bloomingdales.com.
Jonny Cota
L.A. designer Jonny Cota’s eponymous fragrance, with notes of sweet coconut, leathery teak wood and tobacco leaf, is available in 5 milliliters ($40), 15 milliliters ($90) and 60 milliliters ($175) at jonnycota.com.
Atelier Cologne
We might be in early December already, but Atelier Cologne’s Luxury Advent Calendar ($375) is still a worthy present with 24 gifts for 24 days, such as mini and full-size fragrances, candles and hand cream. Available at ateliercologne.com.
Chanel
Don’t forget about the boyfriend, best friend, husband or partner on your holiday shopping list. Chanel has him covered with its Bleu de Chanel fragrance and deodorant stick set ($155). Available at chanel.com.
Christian Louboutin Beauty
The Parisian label’s LoubiKiss fragrance ($300) is composed of jasmine, tuberose and musk. Created by perfumer Daphné Bugey, the scent comes in a bottle with an edgy flower-covered, skull-shaped stopper. Available at saksfifthavenue.com.
Cartier perfume
A Cartier La Panthère eau de parfum holiday set ($129) offers a full-size 2.5-fluid-ounce bottle of the fragrance and a travel spray. Available at cartier.com.
Nourish by the Now
L.A. wellness destination the Now offers a Classic Body Oil made from moisturizing jojoba and coconut oils and botanicals for daily use on damp skin or to run a relaxing bath. The soothing Nourish by the Now product comes in two sizes, 50 milliliters ($24) or 200 milliliters ($78). Available at thenowmassage.com.
Tom Ford Beauty
Create the perfect smoldering eye with Tom Ford’s Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad ($88). Available at tomford.com and neimanmarcus.com.
Hermès
Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick in Rouge H ($67) is perfect for the holidays and for a variety of skin tones thanks to its deep red shade, which includes subtle hints of brown and burgundy. This color and 16 others are available at hermes.com. Bonus points for the fact that each lipstick is refillable.
Chanel
In honor of No. 5’s upcoming 100th anniversary, Chanel has released a limited-edition series for its inaugural scent, launched by designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. Among the French luxury label’s newest offerings are No. 5 the Body Lotion ($55), No. 5 the Body Cream ($85), No. 5 the Deodorant ($40), No. 5 the Hair Mist ($65) and No. 5 the Shower Gel ($55), sold separately at chanel.com.
Paloroma
Treat your little ones to top skincare that’s paraben- and fragrance-free with Paloroma’s ABC Kit ($70). The kit comes with Clean Bean hair and body wash, Cloud 9 face and body cream and two Smooth Sailing cleansing bars. The new brand was created by Architectural Digest style director Jane Keltner de Valle and her architect-husband, Giancarlo Valle, who had been looking for clean products for their children, Paloma and Roma. Available at paloroma.com.
Augustinus Bader
Created by leading stem-cell and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, the Double Duo ($630) features the German skincare brand’s most-beloved products: the Rich Cream and the Cream in full and travel sizes. Available at augustinusbader.com, the skincare brand has a following that includes Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Diane Kruger.