The absolute comfiest loungewear of 2020

Once upon a time, in a prepandemic world, fashion was all about day-to-night ensembles — looks that could be worn from the office to cocktails. But now there’s a new necessary, and the fashion industry has adapted accordingly.
Ready-to-wear labels such as Jonathan Simkhai and Christian Siriano are among those who have pivoted from cocktail dresses to work-from-home wardrobes, and while brands like Splendid and L.A. Relaxed have long churned out cute but cozy clothing, the rest of the fashion world has finally caught up.
Here are 63 of the comfiest designs out there for women, men and children, perfect for this December slumber season. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Altuzarra
Altuzarra’s New Look of Leisure capsule collection, which launched in August, was created with an indoor/outdoor philosophy. Featuring upcycled silks from the brand’s prefall 2020 collection, the new array of sophisticated loungewear includes scarves, tunics and button-down leisure sets in addition to the brand’s NYX Set, a lightweight pajama top and shorts, which retails for $345. Throw on a blazer for a virtual business meeting or a blanket for bed. Either way, you’re set. Available at altuzarra.com.
Christian Siriano
Inclusive fashion designer Christian Siriano was at the forefront of creating masks for frontline workers when the pandemic first unfolded. In addition to continuing to create bespoke dresses, Siriano is now selling accessibly priced monochromatic T-shirts with sayings such as “Under Dressed,” “This Is Fashion. Look It Up” and “It Girl” for $55 each at christiansiriano.com.
Brandon Maxwell
The New York designer also was among the first to shift his atelier’s focus from high-fashion ensembles to masks for first responders. While his label continues to churn out glamorous ready-to-wear pieces, Brandon Maxwell wisely released silk pajamas and tie-dye hoodies for those looking to bring a little luxury into their stay-at-home lives. The Kiss Print Hand Tie-Dyed Hoodie Sweatshirt ($250) is available in two colorways, watermelon cherry and cotton candy blue, at brandonmaxwellonline.com.
Fendi
Maybe you can still have a Roman holiday this year. The Italian label’s pink silk pajama two-piece set ($3,190) is from its Roma Holiday capsule collection. Available at fendi.com.
Jonathan Simkhai
The Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear designer recently launched Jonathan Simkhai Standard, a capsule of sustainable wardrobe essentials. Among the new collection are this tie-dye sweatshirt ($125) and sweatpants ($125), which are hand-dyed and handcrafted in Los Angeles. Made of terry cloth, this look is on-trend and will elevate your daily wardrobe. Both pieces are exclusively available at jonathansimkhai.com.
Misha Nonoo
The designer and new mom created the Seine Sweatshirt Dress ($175) as the perfect night-to-day look. It’s great for lying in bed or a quick grocery store run. Available in black, navy and gray, the oversize cotton design can be customized with your initials for an additional $25 at mishanonoo.com.
Fear of God
Collection after collection, Fear of God’s creative director Jerry Lorenzo has nailed understated American luxury with his opulent sportswear offerings. His latest release, the Seventh Collection, doesn’t disappoint. Our top pick? Look 70, modeled by Lorenzo himself, which consists of the label’s Everyday Sportscoat in tonal gray ($1,550), the Inside Out Terry Tee in concrete white ($395), the Vintage Sweatpant in cream heather ($695) and the Loafer in daino ($695). Available in mid-December, the collection, which was handmade in Italy, can be found at fearofgod.com.
Rag & Bone
The New York brand’s Miramar jogger ($225) may look like high-rise jeans, but appearances can be stylishly deceiving. The cotton terry denim design is actually sweatpants. Available at rag-bone.com, the everyday essential is available in two colorways: glass hill and merest.
Baja East
Los Angeles label Baja East released the Knit Cropped Sweater ($245) and Knit Jogger ($245) in its sand jaguar print. Available at bajaeast.com, the off-the-shoulder knit sweater is a stylish alternative to traditional pajamas. You can pair the look with black boots for a chic Instagram post or neighborhood stroll.
Hill House Home
This summer’s hottest trend — beyond fashionable mandated masks — has been “the nap dress.” Flowy enough for a fashion moment but cozy enough for a quick snooze, the style lives up to its name. However, we prefer to label it the “I literally woke up this way” look. Our favorite design comes from Hill House Home. The label’s delicate A-line nap dress features ruffled shoulders and a tiered skirt. Available for $125 at hillhousehome.com.
L.A. Relaxed
The Los Angeles label’s relaxed-fit Agave Overalls ($108) are perfect for a midafternoon nap or mandatory Zoom meeting. Available in black linen, denim, jute and railroad stripe, the design looks great over tank tops or turtlenecks and has the added bonus of being machine washable. Founded in 2015 by Dana Weinstein, L.A. Relaxed uses vegan and cruelty-free materials, producing all pieces in downtown Los Angeles. The label also has breezy linen dresses, pajamas and face coverings, in addition to men’s T-shirts and sweatshirts. Available at larelaxed.com.
Helena Quinn
The eco-friendly, hand-produced silk label from designer Andrea Racey and entrepreneur Steph Liu has been a loungewear favorite among fashionistas since its 2013 launch. The brand’s silk Katie bias slip dress is comfortable enough for lounging at home but fashion-forward enough for outdoor endeavors. The garden floral print design ($198) is available at helenaquinn.com.
Desmond & Dempsey
Husband-and-wife duo Joel Desmond and Molly Dempsey of Desmond & Dempsey have long understood the value of luxurious leisurewear. After meeting in Canada, they continued a long-distance relationship from Australia and England, and would catch up on Sunday mornings over Skype. Upon moving in together, Dempsey often stole Desmond’s T-shirts, so the duo set out to create a collection of plush pajamas for men, women and children. Available at desmondanddempsey.com, the brand’s signature set ($165) will mentally transport you from staycay to vacay with its festive Fern print.
Olivia Von Halle
The London-based brand has been synonymous with luxe loungewear since its 2011 launch, so it’s no surprise that Madonna was recently spotted in the label’s Emeli Ciro crêpe de chine silk nightshirt set ($465). The pop icon paired the look with combat boots and a black top hat. The design is available at oliviavonhalle.com.
Eva Franco
Los Angeles designer Eva Franco collaborated with artist Jeanetta Gonzales on a four-piece collection based on Gonzales’ “Justice” art piece. Created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Justice sweatshirt ($118) and jogger sweatpants ($128) are sold separately, with 15% of proceeds benefiting Franco’s scholarship fund, First Step in Fashion, which offers paid internships to aspiring Black fashion design students. Available at evafranco.com.
Hiro Clark
The L.A. menswear label is known for its simple tops with sayings across them — sometimes upside down. Recently it collaborated with the Ace Hotel on a casual collection of loungewear, which includes this black hoodie ($154). Available at hiroclark.com.
HVN
L.A.-based model and DJ Harley Viera-Newton’s fashion line may be best known for its effortless, feminine dresses, but the brand’s loungewear is equally stylish. Made in Los Angeles, HVN’s Tarzan leopard hooded sweatshirt ($140) and sweatpants ($140) are available at hvnlabel.com.
Favorite Daughter
Who needs pants? Be Zoom meeting ready with new L.A. brand Favorite Daughter’s curve-hugging bodysuits ($198 to $248). (Be sure to throw on jeans or sweatpants for errands. Or don’t. It’s still 2020.) The name of the company, which launched Dec. 1, is a nod to founders Erin and Sara Foster’s cheeky take on sisterhood. The new line also includes hoodies ($188) that have a built-in mask for combating COVID-19. All pieces are available at shopfavoritedaughter.com.
Dôen
Dôen’s Chateau nightgown ($198) in strawberry is among the loungewear pieces included in the Los Angeles label’s new holiday capsule. Available at shopdoen.com, each garment is so comfortable you won’t want to leave the house — and even if you do, you won’t need to change. Just throw on some heels (and a bra), and you’ve got a festive holiday look.
CDLP
The Swedish design brand launched CDLP Home with a campaign featuring French artist Sébastien Tellier. This navy Home Suit set ($380) is among the new pieces and includes a long-sleeved shirt with straight-fit trousers, both accented with satin piping. Known for its handcrafted luxury men’s essentials, CDLP’s Portugal-made designs are all fashioned from sustainable fabrics such as the label’s signature Lyocell, a fiber made from the wood pulp of sustainably grown trees. Founded by Christian Larson and Andreas Palm in 2016, the brand can be found at cdlp.com.
6AM by Brennan Manuel
Founded by Brennan Manuel, 6AM makes its Tie Dye Intramural jacket ($285) and shorts ($125) from Japanese cotton in a handful of colorways, including desert, camo and multicolor. Available at brennanmanuel.com, the brand’s easy-to-wear pieces reflect a work hard, play hard mentality, or as 6AM’s site explains, “It’s for those who rise early to fulfill their purpose and get in late from celebrating their victories.”
Jungle Gurl
The Los Angeles-based label’s unisex Koa Hoodie features a custom-made Jungle Yellow print ($150). Designed locally and sustainably produced in the Dominican Republic, the resortwear label has previously partnered with Fear of God and Reebok on collaborations. Created by founder Natalie Golonka, Jungle Gurl pulls inspiration from surf culture. Available at junglegurl.com.
Sidia
As the founder of the Coveteur and Metier Creative, Erin Kleinberg is an entrepreneur whose fingers are continually on the pulse of what’s next. When the pandemic hit, she quickly launched Sidia, which specializes in elegant caftans. Sidia’s Wild Grace style is as comfortable as it is chic. The piece is available for $160 at sidiathebrand.com.
Kaftko
Just in time for the holidays, designer Oday Shakar’s gender-neutral loungewear label released the Kozy Bear caftan for adults ($135) and kids ($65). Made with plush teddy material and jersey knit lining, the designs are available at kaftko.com.
Tea Collection
Children’s brand Tea Collection launched limited-edition matching pajamas for the whole family. Get into the holiday spirit with the Holiday Woodland Scene pajamas. Adult tops and bottoms are sold separately for $45 each, while baby and children’s sets are $43 to $46. Available at teacollection.com.
Eberjey
Founders Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito William’s brand “may be by women for women,” but thanks to Eberjey’s William PJ set ($158), men can now sleep comfortably (and stylishly) too. The sets are available in four colorways, including black and navy, at eberjey.com.
Andine by Elisabeth Weinstock
The L.A. label’s Parisian sensibilities can be seen in its sexy Colette Pointelle crop tank ($48) and Sabine graphic skirt ($159). Available at shopandine.com.
Cotton Citizen
The Los Angeles-based elevated basics brand released its Tokyo crop tee ($90) and Brooklyn shorts ($155) in new winter colorways, including vintage avocado and toffee. The label, which was founded by Adam and Liran Vanunu, is created within a local family-owned-and-operated dye house and factory. The pieces can be purchased at cottoncitizen.com.
Lettie Lovie Children’s Co.
Lettie Lovie Children’s Co. has the cutest and comfiest essentials for your little ones. From the brand’s hand-dyed Farmers Market Overalls ($19.99) to its waffle fabric Live to Lounge set ($24.99), the accessibly priced children’s clothing company, which was launched by sisters and fellow moms Olivia and Mackenzie Clark in 2018, can be found at lettielovie.com.
She Made Me
The Australian swim and resort label is best known for partnering with women artisans to create hand-crocheted, ethically produced pieces that take anywhere from one day to three weeks to create. In light of the pandemic, She Made Me launched its La Playa T-shirt ($50.83), which is paired with the label’s Neha cotton crocheted pants ($202.58). The label also partnered with a family-run dye house in Bali, Indonesia, that hand-dyes each piece. Additionally, the brand recently released its Shanti T-shirt ($43.46), which features a hand-painted Om. The design benefits nonprofit Bumi Sehat Foundation’s allopathic and holistic medicine efforts with pre- and postnatal care, breastfeeding support, and natural birth services for women in Bali. All designs are available at shemademe.com.
Rails
The Los Angeles-based women’s, men’s and children’s contemporary clothing company’s Ramona top ($138) and Oakland bottoms ($128) in stone camo are available at railsclothing.com.
Barefoot Dreams
Loungewear is nothing new for Malibu-based Barefoot Dreams, founded in 1994 by Annette Cook. What began as a line of children’s products has expanded to include a collection of flannels, washable satins and knits for the whole family. Disney teamed with Barefoot Dreams for a wide range of clothing and leisurewear, including the CozyChic Disney Princess women’s lounge set ($145), a short-sleeve pullover top and drawstring shorts available at barefootdreams.com.
H&M
The retail giant’s cotton-blend hoodie ($17.99) and joggers ($24.99) in a light beige mélange are cost-friendly and cozy. Available at hm.com, the boxy, hooded sweatshirt and joggers are made of organic cotton and a recycled polyester blend. Long wide-sleeve cuffs and tapered legs with ribbed hems elevate this otherwise relaxed look.
Allyson Felix for Athleta
When the six-time Olympic gold medalist runner began creating her first apparel collaboration with Gap Inc. brand Athleta, Allyson Felix couldn’t possibly have known how perfectly timed its release would be. With the country dealing with various shutdown orders, many people have turned to daily fitness routines at home to maintain a sense of normalcy. The capsule collection’s Legend Luxe crop half-zip jacket ($169) and track pant ($119) in flora mauve metallic are perfect for working out — and hanging out. Both garments are available at athleta.gap.com.
Lululemon
The athletic apparel brand knows a thing or two about all-day leisurewear. Its City Sweat Pullover Hoodie French Terry ($118) for men is as comfy as the brand’s Perfectly Oversized Crew ($108) for women. Available at shop.lululemon.com.
Splendid
The beloved cotton label is best known for its stylish basics for women, men, children and babies. Favored by celebrities, including Mila Kunis, Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, Splendid has a slew of cozy designs, including the Snowland hoodie ($148) and jogger ($128), available at splendid.com.