The absolute comfiest loungewear of 2020

Once upon a time, in a prepandemic world, fashion was all about day-to-night ensembles — looks that could be worn from the office to cocktails. But now there’s a new necessary, and the fashion industry has adapted accordingly.

Ready-to-wear labels such as Jonathan Simkhai and Christian Siriano are among those who have pivoted from cocktail dresses to work-from-home wardrobes, and while brands like Splendid and L.A. Relaxed have long churned out cute but cozy clothing, the rest of the fashion world has finally caught up.

Here are 63 of the comfiest designs out there for women, men and children, perfect for this December slumber season. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

