143 luxury gift ideas for the holidays

It’s been quite a year (well, let’s be honest, it feels like it’s been a year and a half). And now it’s time to find a gift for that stylish someone or two who has been in your corner — or on your mind — the entire time. This special person deserves to know just how much he or she means to you by finding the perfect (and perhaps pricy) present under the tree.With that well-deserving recipient in mind, we’ve compiled luxe-filled lists of fashionable finds from coats and kicks to timepieces and timeless jewelry that will have them saying, “You shouldn’t have” but thinking, “Of course, you should have.”And what if the person who’s been there for you all year is, well, you? We’ve got you covered on that front too. We’ve done the hard part so now all you have to do is open your wallet, flex your ordering finger and swipe, tap and click your nice list to completion. Many of the luxe gift ideas we’re presenting are selling quickly, so just remember that availability and prices are subject to change.