Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lifestyle

2021 Grammys: Fashion from the red carpet

Brittany Howard poses for photos on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards' pretaped show.
Brittany Howard poses for photos on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on March 9.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Diego Medrano
Share

It’s been a little over a year since COVID-19 shut down the world, and after being postponed earlier this year, the 63rd Grammy Awards is about to start its pandemic-era award show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Usually, the music industry’s top artists hit the red carpet in over-the-top designer outfits. However, as has been the case during this year’s awards season, Sunday’s Grammy Awards is looking a little different on the style front. Some stars are dressed for comfort as they win awards at home, while others appeared on the red carpet in designer looks from a Grammys show pretaped last week.

In Sunday’s early coverage, artists such as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas showed flair through subtle accessories, and the few stars allowed to attend the red carpet and other festivities played dress-up, including telecast host Trevor Noah in a Gucci tuxedo.

Singer Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress in preshow coverage. She’s teaming with John Mayer for a performance during the Grammys. Therefore, we’ll likely catch her in another designer look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For now, take a gander at our gallery for all the latest fashion trends and styles and stars having a red-carpet moment.

Music

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Grammy winners, updating live

Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Grammy winners, updating live

Live updates of the 2021 Grammy Awards winners list: 83 categories including album, song, record and best new artist.

More Coverage

Our Grammy predictions: Beyoncé, Taylor and the cursed best new artist category
Live updates: Red carpet fashion, winners and performances

Mapy

Violinist Mapy
Violinist Mapy on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards pretaped show.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Maren Morris

Maren Morris
1/2
Maren Morris in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress poses for photos at the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-taped show on March 9.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Maren Morris
2/2
Maren Morrison the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-taped show.
  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jhay Cortez

Jhay Cortez.
Jhay Cortez pauses on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard
Brittany Howard at the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile.
Brandi Carlile on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton.
Mickey Guyton shows off her a Valentino gown and Neil Lane jewelry on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

DaBaby

DaBaby in a festive Dolce & Gabbana suit with a turtleneck on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
1/3
DaBaby in a festive Dolce & Gabbana suit with a turtleneck on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
DaBaby on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
2/3
DaBaby on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
DaBaby and mom Linda
3/3
DaBaby and mom Linda on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Debi Nova

Debi Nova in a pink gown
1/3
Debi Nova in a bright pink Georges Chakra high-low gown on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Debi Nova in a pink gown.
2/3
Debi Nova at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Debi Nova on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
3/3
Debi Nova on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
1/2
H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
2/2
H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Megan Thee Stallion ands Doja Cat.
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Megan Thee Stallion ands Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
1/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
2/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Bad Bunny21. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Bad Bunny on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
1/2
Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
2/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Lizzo on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
1/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Lizzo on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Lizzo on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
2/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Lizzo on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Phoebe Bridgers on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
1/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Phoebe Bridgers on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Phoebe Bridgers on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
2/2
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Phoebe Bridgers on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

LifestyleEntertainment & ArtsMusicFashion Grammys
Diego Medrano

Diego Medrano has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. He has written and shot photos for the Calendar and Saturday sections. Medrano graduated with a bachelor’s in English and communications with an emphasis in Radio/TV/Film from Cal State Fullerton.

More From the Los Angeles Times