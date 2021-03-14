2021 Grammys: Fashion from the red carpet

It’s been a little over a year since COVID-19 shut down the world, and after being postponed earlier this year, the 63rd Grammy Awards is about to start its pandemic-era award show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Usually, the music industry’s top artists hit the red carpet in over-the-top designer outfits. However, as has been the case during this year’s awards season, Sunday’s Grammy Awards is looking a little different on the style front. Some stars are dressed for comfort as they win awards at home, while others appeared on the red carpet in designer looks from a Grammys show pretaped last week.

In Sunday’s early coverage, artists such as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas showed flair through subtle accessories, and the few stars allowed to attend the red carpet and other festivities played dress-up, including telecast host Trevor Noah in a Gucci tuxedo.

Singer Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress in preshow coverage. She’s teaming with John Mayer for a performance during the Grammys. Therefore, we’ll likely catch her in another designer look.

For now, take a gander at our gallery for all the latest fashion trends and styles and stars having a red-carpet moment.

Mapy

Violinist Mapy on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Maren Morris

1 / 2 Maren Morris in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress poses for photos at the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-taped show on March 9. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Maren Morrison the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-taped show.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jhay Cortez

Jhay Cortez pauses on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard at the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton shows off her a Valentino gown and Neil Lane jewelry on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

DaBaby

1 / 3 DaBaby in a festive Dolce & Gabbana suit with a turtleneck on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 DaBaby on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 DaBaby and mom Linda on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Debi Nova

1 / 3 Debi Nova in a bright pink Georges Chakra high-low gown on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 Debi Nova at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 Debi Nova on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Megan Thee Stallion ands Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Bad Bunny on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 2 Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Lizzo on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Lizzo on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)