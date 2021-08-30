Labor Day weekend is just days away, and with it comes the summer’s last hurrah. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor gathering for family and friends looking forward to a quiet weekend, we’ve got a few ideas to make the most of the holiday.

What says holiday weekend more than having a good old-fashioned backyard barbecue? That’s why we’ve kicked off this list with a how-to guide for making the best burgers. If burgers aren’t your thing, we’ve also included recipes for other classic Labor Day meals. Maybe you’d rather someone else do the cooking? Check out our guide to pairing the perfect takeout with 18 different L.A. parks.

For those who are hoping to work up an appetite before the feast, we have you covered with hiking options. Nature preserves, dog-friendly treks, tree-covered trails, coastal excursions — you can take your pick of what fits into your weekend. If you’d rather spend time outside without the hiking, we also found the best places in L.A. to find shade on hot summer days. Other long-weekend entertainment includes exploring six different museums, experiencing Southern California’s best pot shops, and chilling poolside at L.A. hottest hotels.

No matter where in California you are, we’ve made sure that there is something for you on this list including ideas for exploring Northern California, Central California, Catalina Island and Santa Barbara. And if you have a road trip on your mind, we’ve included an oldie-but-goodie road trip guide to make that daydream come true too.

Please note, Forest Service officials have announced that all California national forests will temporarily close due to wildfire danger. Before hitting the trails or planning a camping trip, make sure to check for the latest updates.