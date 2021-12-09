8 festive (and free!) holiday phone and computer backgrounds from L.A. artists

Los Angeles starts to look a little different this time of year, with flashier decor, people hosting more parties and, of course, even more bustle.

To honor this season, we asked eight L.A.-based illustrators to create their interpretation of what holiday festivities in Southern California look like to them. And as a gift to you, reader, we turned them into downloadable phone and computer backgrounds.

Below you can meet each illustrator and pick which interpretation speaks to you most. Just look for the 👉👈emoji to find a link to download each background.

And as an added treat for print subscribers and for those who live somewhere you can purchase a print version of The Times, each of these designs will be available as wrapping-paper prints in the Dec. 11 Saturday section. (Pick up the issue at your local grocery store during your festive food run.) Enjoy!

Emilio Santoyo

Emilio Santoyo is an illustrator, designer, teacher and all-around creative professional. He does his best to make work that reflects all good times. When he’s not working, he tries to get in a bike ride. He loves seeing cars on the roads with the holiday feel all over them — presents stuffed in the backseat and Christmas trees strapped on the roof — all on their way home. You can find him at @emiliospocket on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Sidney Howard

Sidney Howard is an illustrator and designer living in Beachwood Canyon. Her favorite part about L.A. during the holidays is roller skating at Venice Beach with a light sweater on (maybe — weather depending). You can find her at @sidneyhoward on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Sebastian Curi

Sebastian Curi is an Argentine illustrator and animator. He creates colorful characters using big, bold shapes and strong lines. For him, the holidays are a time for gathering with friends and family; potlucks; fun times; and naps to recover from the festivities. He feels Los Angeles has the perfect weather to enjoy cozy dinners on a patio as well as easy winter walks along the L.A. River. You can find him at @sebacuri on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Kristin Jay Montante

Kristin Jay Montante is a visual designer, illustrator and lettering artist based in Silver Lake. Her favorite thing about Los Angeles during the holidays is being able to see how different cultures and communities spread holiday cheer. You can find her at @kristinjaymakes on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Zoë van Dijk

Zoë van Dijk is a freelance illustrator and teacher living in Glendale. Her favorite part of L.A. during the holidays is prepping her garden for spring and the fruit — the glorious fruit! You can find her at @creepcaptain on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Maggie Enterrios

Maggie Enterrios is an illustrator and the author of the best-selling coloring book “Flowerscape.” Her pattern is a celebration of Southern California’s rich botanical diversity. Enterrios’ bold, intricate designs can be spotted on product packaging around the world. Based in Lake Arrowhead, Enterrios says her favorite aspect of the holiday season in Southern California is that from sand to snow, SoCal has it all. You can find her on Instagram at @littlepatterns.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Yaira Vila a.k.a. Yaicecream

Yaira Vila, a.k.a. Yaicecream (Yai + icecream), is a self-taught artist and designer from Madrid who moved to the U.S. in 2009. She began her art career as a painter and continued through murals, illustrations and all sorts of different media. She has been living and creating in L.A. for three years. Her favorite things about SoCal during the holidays are the beautiful houses decorated in Pasadena, the Rose Parade and the weather. You can find her at @yaicecream on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈

Adhemas Batista

Adhemas Batista is a self-taught designer and artist based in Northridge who creates works about social issues through an optimistic lens. Inspired by culture, he explores the bright side of chaos through vibrant, strategic and colorful concepts across various media. You can find him at @adhemas on Instagram.

👉Download desktop background here👈

👉Download phone background here👈