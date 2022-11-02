15 hygge-inspired gifts for that friend who wants to achieve peak coziness

This is part of the L.A. Times 2022 Gift Guide. See the full guide here. If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated.

With IRL events taking over our holiday calendars, we’ve all gained a greater appreciation for our living room sofas. For your loved ones looking to embrace “hygge” — a Danish term that basically means peak coziness — these items will help them achieve that mission.

KIN Apparel satin-lined beanie

(KIN Apparel)

Philomina Kane, a hair-care content creator who goes by NaturallyPhilo, launched KIN — which stands for “Keep It Naturally” — in response to the lack of inclusive headwear for people with kinky and curly hair. Unlike traditional beanies, which are typically made from cotton, wool or acrylic, these are lined with high-grade satin, which protects your hair from dryness, frizz and breakage, due to the lack of friction between your hair and the material. At the end of the day, your hair still feels moisturized and in place. There are various styles to choose from, including a puff beanie that fits all head sizes and hairstyles from Afros to thick locs. Also check out KIN’s ultra-soft hoodies, which have a satin-lined hood.

$40 at KIN Apparel

Ember self-heating mug

(Ember)

Skip the annoyance of having to reheat your cup of coffee or tea after it’s become cold. The sleek mug — the latest design comes in 10 ounces and 14 ounces — can be controlled via a mobile app that allows you to control the temperature (120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit) of your beverage. Unlike other mug warmers, which typically function as a hot plate for the cup, the Ember mug heats your drink from within, keeping your beverage at a consistent temperature as you drink it without altering the taste. For those who prefer to take their drink on the go, consider Ember’s travel mug. (Also seen in our tech gift guide.)

From $149.95 at Ember

Pluto customizable pillow

(Pluto)

Pluto is an Asian-owned company that makes customized pillows based on your body stats, how you sleep and your personal preferences. All you have to do is fill out a quick questionnaire that asks you your height and weight, what position you fall asleep and wake up in, and how you’d rate your current pillow. Based on that information, Pluto’s algorithm determines which pillow — out of more than 35 variations — would best help you rest most comfortably. Also check out the 12-pound body pillow known as the Puff, which you can hug and squeeze throughout the night.

$110 at Pluto

Happy Socks

(Happy Socks)

Most people can appreciate a new pair of cozy socks, especially if they’re as kaleidoscopic as the ones that Happy Socks makes. The Swedish brand is noted for its colorful, eye-catching hosieries, which come in various designs and patterns, so there’s a perfect pair for everyone on your nice list. Be sure to check out Happy Socks’ holiday collection, which features charming gift sets, and don’t forget about the feet of your furry friends.

$64 for a pack of four at Happy Socks

Bath Alliance bath salts

(Bath Alliance)

Bath Alliance specializes in bath salts that will make you want to soak in the bathtub a bit longer. Inspired by Starbucks’ most popular holiday beverages and made with 100% natural ingredients, the fall collection bath salts include Pumpkin Spice (cinnamon, clove, ginger and nutmeg essential oils) and Autumn Mulled Cider (cinnamon sticks along with dried star anise and orange slices). Our favorite is the Peppermint Mocha bath salt from the holiday collection, which contains ground coffee and dried peppermint leaves, as well as sweet almond and vanilla essential oils.

$18 at Bath Alliance

Dusen Dusen bathrobe

(Dusen Dusen)

Dusen Dusen is known for its bold, funky textiles and home goods, which range from vibrantly multicolored aprons to towel sets, and their bathrobe is no different. The comfy, thick robe is made from 100% cotton terry, making it highly absorbent and perfect to throw on after a hot shower or pool day. Not only is it stylish enough to wear outside of the house with zero shame, the robe is also eco-friendly, as it’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, meaning that no harmful chemicals (like formaldehyde or allergy-inducing dyes) were used during its production.

$138 at Dusen Dusen

Cooking Gift Set Co.’s mulled wine cocktail kit

(Cooking Gift Set Co.)

Show off your mixology skills by making your own mulled wine with the help of Cooking Gift Set Co. As the name suggests, this woman-owned business makes foolproof kits for various dishes such as hand-pulled noodles, French tarts, wood-smoked barbecue and Chinese soup dumplings. We especially liked this cocktail kit, a 10-piece set that comes with the tools and ingredients you’ll need to make the spice-infused beverage, which can be brewed in a large pot or crockpot. You can use your cheapest bottle of red or white wine for this kitchen experiment. (The company suggests oaky chardonnay, merlot or zinfandel.) The kit includes enough spices to brew roughly eight bottles of wine.

$49.99 at Cooking Gift Set Co.

Heath Ceramics serving dish

(Heath Ceramics)

Home cooks and people who enjoy hosting will cherish this handmade serving dish from Heath Ceramics that is just as functional as it is beautiful. Introduced in 1955 by co-founder Edith Heath, the dish has a lid that was designed to double as a raised pedestal and footed serving platter. The serving dish comes in three variations, including Moonstone, a signature glaze that was developed more than 50 years ago at Heath Ceramics. You can purchase the serving dish online or at Heath’s Los Angeles showroom, located across the street from Pan Pacific Park.

$183 at Heath Ceramics

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk eye mask

(Brooklinen)

Feel confident knowing that you’ll be able to squeeze in your beauty rest at any time of day while wearing Brooklinen’s eye mask. Made from mulberry silk — from silkworms fed an exclusive mulberry leaf diet — the luxurious-feeling mask is lightweight and breathable, making it great for all seasons. Available in 10 colors including six limited-edition shades, the mask blocks out light and makes it easier to fall asleep.

$29 at Brooklinen

Cuisinart Smart Stick hand blender

(Cuisinart)

Chop your meal-prepping time in half with Cuisinart’s Smart Stick Hand Blender, which can puree soups and sauces, blend fruit juices and smoothies, and emulsify mayonnaise and other condiments. The powerful blender is equipped with a 300-watt DC motor and features an 8-inch stainless-steel blending shaft, a chopper/grinder attachment, a whisk and a three-cup measuring cup.

$69.95 at Crate & Barrel

Daily Paper hoodie

(Daily Paper)

If there’s one thing that Daily Paper is going to do, it’s design a look that’s just as comfortable as it is fashionable. The Amsterdam-based fashion and lifestyle brand sells an array of hoodies with simple, timeless designs that feel anything but casual and can be worn throughout the year. Similar styles are available in both men and women‘s sizes.

$145 at Daily Paper

Parachute cotton slippers

(Jessica Schramm / Parachute)

Give your feet a break and slip into a pair of Parachute’s cushy house slippers. Made with plush terry fabric — just like the brand’s beloved bathrobe — the slippers feature rubber soles and fit snugly on your feet so you don’t have to worry about them flopping off as you walk. They come in muted, aesthetic shades including stone, blush and mineral, and are available in unisex sizing. For a looser fit, purchase a size up.

$39 at Parachute

Museum of Peace & Quiet candle

(Museum of Peace & Quiet)

The Museum of Peace & Quiet isn’t actually a physical space — it’s a contemporary lifestyle brand run by a husband-wife duo based in L.A. — but their products can certainly transport you to a place that makes you want to slow down and focus on your well-being. Take the Quiet candle, for example, which has a slightly sweet scent with notes of bergamot, blackberry, saffron and violet leaf. It smells like a perfect Saturday afternoon made for relaxing indoors. While burning the candle, turn on the brand’s free mobile app, which features relaxing sounds like crackles of an open fire, wind chimes, rainfall and singing birds, all of which you can play simultaneously. Also, try the Sedona incense, which is inspired by the city in Arizona and has a woodsy aroma with a hint of citrus.

$48 at Museum of Peace & Quiet

Serta heated throw

(Bed Bath & Beyond)

Snuggle up on your couch and keep warm throughout the chilly season with Serta’s fleece heated throw blanket, which has a reversible, sherpa side. The blanket has five heating settings and automatically shuts off after three hours, so you can fall asleep without worrying about whether you turned it off or not. It’s available at Bed Bath & Beyond in fall season colors, including burgundy and light gray.

$65.99-$66.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Crockpot programmable slow cooker

(Crockpot)

Crockpot is known for its tried-and-true slow cookers, which are great for making your favorite soup, stew, casserole and one-pot meals without having to be stuck in the kitchen all day. Its 8-quart programmable slow cooker features a digital timer that counts down cook times of up to 20 hours. The stainless-steel crockpot is large enough to prepare meals for more than 10 people. It’s an essential kitchen item that everyone from professional cooks to busy parents and single adults can enjoy. If you’re cooking for just yourself or a small group, consider Crockpot’s smaller slow cookers, such as the 4-quart option, which is just as effective.

$74.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

