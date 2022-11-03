Faith Stafford joins The Times as senior deputy design director for features

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Design Director Taylor Le:

We are excited to announce that Faith Stafford has joined the design department as senior deputy design director for features at the Los Angeles Times. She will work closely with the design director and creative director to implement new workflows while elevating our design and brand expression across platforms.

Stafford grew up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism. She recently served as the deputy design director at Entertainment Weekly, where she helped lead the art department and designed all aspects of the magazine. She’s also worked for publications and brands including the New York Times for Kids, More Magazine, InStyle and Netflix.

Her work has been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers, Art Directors Club, American Illustration and Coverjunkie. She was honored to serve on the American Illustration AI40 Jury.

When not glued to her computer, Stafford can be found adventuring outdoors, honing her culinary skills or consuming obscene amounts of pop culture. She’s delighted that this new role celebrates her favorite activities across Los Angeles and is looking forward to expanding the features section’s visual voice.