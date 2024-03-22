Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A closer look at Swift quakes, golf grief and more

Taylor and Justin sing, tennis players swing and a little trivia about a Kobe ring — all in in this week’s News Quiz.

Quizmaster Adam Tschorn welcoming you to Friday — and the first Los Angeles Times News Quiz of spring — where the questions are blooming like California’s wildflowers.

A quick recap of the rules: Each Friday, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions inspired by stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. For example, this week’s stories will gauge how much minutiae you remember about the state’s cooling rental market, a freebie Justin Timberlake concert, Roy Choi’s new taco stand and the group of critters that threw a (figurative) wrench in a high-profile tennis match.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

