Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Services

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
An illustration looking through the windows of a gift shop.
(Qianhui Yu / For The Times)
Lifestyle

90 special L.A. shops to find the perfect holiday gift

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
For Subscribers
Share via
  • Forget about online shopping and big box stores. It’s fun to shop for holiday gifts in real life at these bricks-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles.
  • From Malibu to Pasadena, here are 90 stores where you can find inspired holiday gifts in Los Angeles area.
  • When you spend your dollars at a neighborhood store, you are not only buying something special for someone you love but you’re also extending a hand of support to small businesses in L.A.

During the holiday season, the allure of online shopping can be strong. But there’s something special about visiting local stores, with their festive decor and thoughtfully chosen gifts, to get you in the holiday spirit. Another incentive: When you shop locally, you’re not just purchasing a gift for someone you love but you’re also supporting small businesses struggling amid a challenging retail landscape.

So why not savor the unique experience of shopping in person instead of worrying about the arrival of your Amazon purchase? Even if you’re not a “shopper,” making a day of it is fun in a city like Los Angeles, where you can shop for hand block-printed textiles, locally made jewelry and ceramics along Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village. Or sip a complimentary Turkish coffee while shopping for small-batch blankets, skincare products and cotton loungewear on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock. And if your giftee prefers vintage or secondhand goods to something new, our Los Angeles thrift store, vintage Midcentury Modern and flea market guides are at your service.

More gift guides

An illustration of a woman meditating with a variety of products floating in the air around her.

Lifestyle

8 self-care experiences under $100 for your stressed-out L.A. friends

An illustration of two alpacas hanging out on a bluff near the ocean. A human uses a zipline in the distance.

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

13 best experiences for those who don’t want traditional gifts

An illustration of a woman standing on a mountain top.

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

20 excellent gifts made in Los Angeles

In what has become an annual tradition as part of our holiday gift guide, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite bricks-and-mortar shops, from Malibu and Long Beach to downtown L.A. and Pasadena. As with all our guides, this is not meant to be a definitive list, and we encourage you to share your favorite places to shop for gifts by sending an email to lisa.boone@latimes.com. We’ll try to include them in next year’s list. So start exploring and sharing your local gems.

Showing  Places
Hats, pillows, books and other items at Abierto Gift Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Abierto

Malibu Retail
By Lisa Boone
You would be hard-pressed not to find something special at this delightful gift shop inside the Point Dume Village shopping center. Dedicated to “nurturing connection,” according to its website, the store offers small-batch goods by many local small businesses, such as Flora Animalia clothing and Le Feu De L’Eau candles.

Given its location near the beach, it’s not surprising the store stocks sun hats. Other possible gift items you’ll find: cookbooks, cutting boards, apothecary items, cards, palo santo sticks and goodies for kids.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The interior of Acorn home and garden boutique in Eagle Rock.
(Acorn)

Acorn Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Packed with plants, candles, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: Maison Louis Marie candles, handmade ceramics by Elizabeth Benotti, Moroccan leather Babouche slippers. The store is focused on California indoor-outdoor living, with an outdoor space devoted to gardening and houseplants. The mother and daughter duo also offers personal shopping services and custom arrangements.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Alchemy Works at the Free Market Playa Vista in West L.A.
(Ana Ross)

Alchemy Works

Playa Vista Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Several years after opening Alchemy Works in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, husband and wife Raan and Lindsay Parton added a showroom in Newport Beach and most recently the Free Market at Playa Vista. The stylish showrooms are designed to feel like a well-appointed home where vintage furnishings mix with handwoven linens by Heather Taylor Home, bedding by Morrow Soft Goods, market bags by Apolis and jewelry by many woman-owned brands. Creative director Raan Parton describes it as “a California edit on everything.”

The downtown Los Angeles location is located at Signal, 821 Traction Ave.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Colorful pottery inside the Bauer Pottery showroom
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Bauer Pottery Showroom

Elysian Valley Retail
By Lisa Boone
One year after losing its longtime lease in Glassell Park, Bauer Pottery has reopened in an open and airy showroom walking distance of the Los Angeles River bike path in Elysian Valley (a.k.a. Frogtown).

Fans of Bauer’s colorful ringware pottery will find it all here — in a combination of firsts and seconds (which have small flaws) — from coffee mugs and plates to oil jars, vases and planters. This is the place to look if you’ve got a loved one in need of colorful dog and cat bowls (choose from 17 shades) or planters for both indoors and outdoors (Bauer offers free drilling if you’d like drainage holes). In addition to Bauer pottery, owner Janek Boniecki also stocks equally colorful ceramics by Corita Kent and Russel Wright that are perfect for holiday gift-giving.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Goods on a table at a gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Belljar

Los Feliz Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Located along a bustling strip of Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz, this cozy shop backs up its motto of “good vibes” only. The store features new and vintage clothing for women, candles, locally sourced chocolate and coffee, ceramics and small batch apothecary goods.
Route Details
Colorful pillows, napkins, robes and arts at Block Shop Textiles
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Block Shop Textiles

Atwater Village Retail
By Lisa Boone
Fans of Lily Stockman and Hopie Stockman Hill’s Bauhaus-inspired wood block printed textiles can shop for napkins, tablecloths and pillows — and even dog beds — at their colorful and inviting Atwater Village showroom.

For the holidays, Block Shop plans to debut a new line of pajamas and jackets as well as hand-printed calendars for 2025 by Dolphin Studio. Plus vintage pottery, hand-blown glassware, picnic knives by Opinel and Mason Pearson hairbrushes. Petra Hardware and Hopie Stockman Hill recently debuted their first collection of little drawer knobs and pulls, inspired by the snail knobs that greet visitors as they open the doors of the Atwater store. The collection has the snail and four other designs: a potato, a dimple, a block and a peapod (available in limited quantities at Block Shop and online at Petra).
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Shelves of candles, jams and other goods
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Broome Street General Store

Silver Lake Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Designed like a corner bodega for one-stop shopping, this gift shop offers special pantry items for home chefs, candles, skincare products, sweets, books and toys. It’s a great place to shop for gift baskets with its surplus of olive oil, tinned fish and chocolates.

Also at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The interior of Kinship Station in Topanga, with wooden shelves and a glass front.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Kinship Station

Topanga Shop
By Stephanie Breijo
Kinship Station is a stylish treasure trove. The Pine Tree Circle boutique that fills a former auto shop boasts some of Topanga’s most well-curated knick-knacks, home items, jewelries and other curiosities, which owner Hediyeh Nikbakht collects and sources from locales as local as the canyon and as far-flung as Australia, Brazil, London, Papua New Guinea and Guadalajara.

Find a dizzying array of incense bundles, bath soaks, natural soaps, tinctures, candles and body oils meant to calm or energize, while items for the home — such as handmade ceramics, woven baskets, stained-glass trinkets, brass bowls and heavy, glossy wooden cutting boards — are always in view somewhere, beckoning. The racks of artisanal shawls and leather goods are just as enticing as the cases glowing with gold and gem-dotted necklaces, rings, studs and bracelets. Nikbakht keeps sustainable practices and a fair-trade ecosystem in mind, and she rotates the wares frequently, so drop by often to browse something new on nearly — if not every — visit.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Burro lifestyle store on Abbot Kinney in Venice stock with various gift items.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Burro

Venice Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Erinn Berkson’s lifestyle store radiates an independent spirit among the many brand-name retailers on trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Perhaps it’s because Berkson opened Burro, which she says takes its name from the “hard-working, loyal burro pioneering across the desert landscape carrying goods from all over,” in 1999, long before Abbot Kinney became a tourist destination.

The sunny boutique is curated to suit everyone on your gift list: Cookbooks and pretty boxes of tinned fish for foodies, games and books for kids, jewelry, hats and casual clothing for women, home goods and ladybug gardens for gardeners and fabulous stationery and cards for everyone. The store features many local brands, including Flamingo Estate, Brightland, jewelry labels Chan Luu and Victoria Cunningham Jewelry, skin-care and olive oil brand Wonder Valley.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Cici ‘n Tux gift shop in Glendale.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Cici ’n Tux

Glendale Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
A few blocks from the Americana shopping mall in Glendale, Arax Hoonanian has opened a gift shop devoted to handmade products from around the world, including many female-owned businesses. Hoonanian stocks natural skincare lines such as Real Fruit Body, plus jewelry, soaps, candles that can be re-purposed as lotion, barware and insulated backpacks you can take to the Hollywood Bowl. Hoonanian’s bespoke inclinations don’t stop with her vendors. On a recent visit, she offered to create a custom gift box from any retail items in the store.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Clover boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Clover

Silver Lake Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
This longtime Silver Lake boutique offers clothing by local designers, a great assortment of cards, cookbooks, apothecary items, jewelry and specialty gift boxes.
Route Details
Coop gift shop on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Coop

Fairfax Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Jenna Cooper’s sunny space is inspired by her travels and offers a wide variety of gifts including cotton throws, pottery, socks, table books, candles, soaps, pillows and baskets.
Route Details
Advertisement
Ornaments and gifts on display inside D.L. Rhein in Los Angeles
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

D.L. Rhein

Palms Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
D.L. Rhein, which opened in 2006, is the brainchild of Deborah Rhein, who began by crafting unique accessories at home. She expanded over the years into full-scale design and retail. “I love collecting and hunting for beautiful objects,” Rhein says, “old, new, antique and vintage.” For more than 10 years the store has been stocked with a varied mix of hostess gifts, jewelry and furniture, with a special focus now on serving ware and home products. During the holidays, the store features a wide variety of fun ornaments that depict people from RBG to AOC and David Bowie.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A couple looking at ceramics on shelves at Danny D's Mud Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Danny D's Mud Shop

East Hollywood Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
After making a name for himself throwing pots in his single-car garage in Echo Park, Daniel Dooreck recently opened a bricks-and-mortar store in the heart of East Hollywood, just a few doors down from Saffy’s restaurant. The former restaurateur and noted sommelier describes the plywood-lined studio as “the Japanese-style craftsman shop of my dreams” and offers hand-thrown tumblers, vases, planters and wine glasses that he engraves with cowboy boots, snakes and cactus motifs. His goods, which he produces on-site, balance the craft of pottery with the accessibility of flash tattoos and vintage American West art. On a recent visit, he shared new pendant lamps that move beyond his western themes as well as some surprises: fresh-cut floral bouquets to complement the vases. Keep an eye on Dooreck’s Instagram account for forthcoming carving workshops and a chance to experience his artistic processes firsthand.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Home goods and accessories in a shop
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dekor

Atwater Village Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Swedish-born interior designer Isabelle Dahlin’s hygge-centric showroom in Atwater Village is filled with an eclectic mix of vintage furnishings, colorful Turkish kilims and pillows and coffee table books. She also stocks her own line of custom furniture and candles that are made in Los Angeles as well as ceramics and a selection of casual women’s apparel.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A store with clothing and gifts
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Dotter Store

Highland Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Mother-and-daughter duo Susanne McLean and Annika Huston’s eclectic selection includes American-made women’s clothing, handmade jewelry, shoes, housewares and a wide selection of children’s clothing, games and books.
Route Details
Advertisement
Vintage goods, plants and low-waste sustainable products
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Earthing Earth

Long Beach Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
Located on Retro Row in Long Beach, Earthing Earth is a mix of old and new: selected vintage home decor along with plants, baskets and low-waste sustainable home products.
Route Details
A three-tiered basket of colorful items on display among others at a store.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Espacio 1839

Boyle Heights Gift Store
By Andrea Flores
If you’re searching for a place to feel the pride of Boyle Heights, look no further than Espacio 1839.

Here you can snag custom T-shirts emblazoned with Boyle Heights logos, books by BIPOC authors, handcrafted finds by local artists and every knickknack in between. The store’s walls and ceilings are adorned with colorful art displaying Chicano and Latin American culture and social activism. But what you’ll discover here extends beyond material goods.

The place constantly shape-shifts into a community venue hosting poetry readings, workshops, art exhibits and book readings. Owners Nico Avina and Myra Vasquez, artists themselves, have created a space that centers on community and culture. Its broadcast booth, Radio Espacio, provides a place for youth and other community members to start their audio journey.

Check out CaminArte, its bimonthly art walk featuring local artists and vendors, every second Friday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Espionage gift shop on Beverly Boulevard.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Espionage

Fairfax Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Pasadena native Taylor King’s ties to the Rose Bowl Swap Meet are evident as you stroll through her delightful gift shop. Next to vintage clothing and barware, you’ll find crystals, candles, presidential portraits, Richer Poorer socks, antique globes and notepads. The store also offers custom curated gift packages.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Shelves with ceramics on them
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Esqueleto

Los Feliz Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Inside her tiny sun-drenched showrooms in Los Feliz, Oakland-based jewelry designer Lauren Wolf has assembled an eye-catching array of distinctive handcrafted items including custom fine jewelry, art, decorative objects and colorful kilims, hand-painted ceramic bells and dishes by the New York-based MQuan and ceramics by Los Angeles artist Heather Levine.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Los Angeles, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2024 Photo by Solomon O. Smith Los Angeles, CA - October 14: Dennys Han, co-owner of East West, stands in the doorway of his shop greeting his neighbors and passersby. Chinatown on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Solomon O. Smith / for the Los Angeles Times)
(Solomon O. Smith / For The Times)

East/West Shop

Chinatown Clothing Store
By Solomon O. Smith
A small, eclectic outpost in the Far East Plaza, East/West Shop is a hidden treat for those looking for handmade, recycled and “reenergized” clothing crafted by locals. Veteran designers Dennys Han and Erin Wignall Han created the company as a way of battling fashion waste in the garment industry. Through the shop and the brands they carry — East West Stuff, Gentlemen’s Fight Club and Opus Footwear — they aim to educate people about what goes into making clothes. (Erin created an illustration showing the life cycle of a single garment that lives on a curtain in the shop.)

At East/West Shop, you’ll find items like hair clips made of cloisonné (a handpainted enamel) from a Chinatown shop that closed down, handmade quilt coats and vintage sweatshirts embroidered with the brand’s rose logo. It’s best to revisit the store often — upcycled items are often snagged as they’re put up for sale.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A mix of items on display inside Flowerboy Project in Venice.
(Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)

Flowerboy Project

Santa Monica Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
With Flowerboy Project, which is equal parts coffee house, florist and gift shop, partners Sean Knibb and Stella Shirinda have created an intriguing space that offers a feel-good mix for all the senses. On Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, the concept cafe and flower shop offers apparel, jewelry, Venice Organics chocolate, home decor and apothecary items alongside fresh-cut and dried floral arrangements and a cafe serving specialty coffees and local pastries. Custom flower arrangements are offered at prices ranging from $90 to $175.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Items on display in General Store in Venice.
(General Store)

General Store

Venice Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Serena Mitnik-Miller and Mason St. Peter’s Venice boutique places the spotlight on Los Angeles artists, including ceramics by Victoria Morris, BX Ceramics and Mount Washington Pottery and handmade jewelry by Orfeo. You’ll also find skincare by Wonder Valley and handwoven table linens from All Roads Studio, also in Venice. Vintage goods and an assortment of gifts for kids make it a reliable destination for everyone on your holiday list.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A store full of tchotchkes.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Gibson

Fairfax Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
It’s easy to get lost in the details of designer Gary Gibson’s showroom. The homey-yet-edgy environment is a good example of what you can’t experience online. See original artworks hung salon style, sink into contemporary furnishings and be amused by the quirky found objects, such as bundles of twine and baseballs. Gibson has a great eye for what makes a statement and knows how to craft high design that feels like it belongs in a home, not a museum.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Home goods on shelves at Gjusta Goods
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times)

Gjusta Goods and Flower Mart

Venice Retail
By Lisa Boone
After grabbing some sourdough loaves and baklava croissants at Gjusta, head two doors down to Gjusta Goods, which offers more than just food provisions for people who appreciate marinated olive oil made with chile, garlic and herbs. In addition to locally sourced blooms in the flower shop in back, the Venice bakery sells its own line of ceramics, including mugs, bowls, plates and planters, as well as vintage rugs and linen napkins, and jumpsuits and aprons made in collaboration with Suay Sew Shop in downtown Los Angeles. Gjusta also offers a Pantry Box for $72 that includes marinated olive oil, herbed salt and California sage honey. Gift wrapping is available, and Gjusta will include a brief handwritten gift note if you like. A Deluxe Pantry Box ($130) comes with seven standard pantry goods from the Venice bakery.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Gold Bug gallery is filled with art, distinctive décor, and oddities.
(Justin Harrison)

Gold Bug Pasadena

Pasadena Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Shop for quirky one-of-a-kind collectibles — fossils, trilobite specimens, framed preserved squid — at this family-run store inspired by the Edgar Allen Poe short story “The Gold Bug,” in which an enchanted gold scarab beetle leads the way to buried pirates’ treasure. Located down an alley in Pasadena, Gold Bug features works by more than 100 artists, including art, decor and odd collectibles.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Budget gifts at Goodies, where “Nothing is over $25."
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Goodies

Atwater Village Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
It’s hard to resist a gift shop that promises “Unique goods. Nothing over $25.” Budget gifts include wooden goods, among them chopsticks for $5 and teak salad servers for $24, plus marble accessories, minimalist ceramics and candles.

Also at: 5308 2nd St., No. B, Long Beach; 1309 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; 1219 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; and 333 E 17th St., Unit 20, Costa Mesa.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A shop full of houseplants and gifts.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Greenwood Shop

Studio City Plant Shop
By Lisa Boone
Situated on a bustling retail strip in Studio City in what longtime locals will remember as Mark’s Tropical Fish, Greenwood Shop offers a nice mix of plants along with ceramics, hand poured candles and incense, home decor and apothecary items by local makers. For the holidays, keep an eye on the store’s Instagram account for a block party and sale hosted with some of the other businesses on the street. In addition to houseplants, which are available for local delivery via Door Dash and Uber Eats, the store also offers custom succulent planters.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Shelves of plants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Haley Solar

Eagle Rock Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Warm, colorful and inviting, Haley Solar’s Eagle Rock showroom below her studio on the second floor offers something for everyone on your gift list: locally sourced small-batch clothing, nail polish, plants, makeup and jewelry. Just outside the shop’s backdoor, visitors can step outside and enjoy the pet-friendly patio of next-door neighbor Muddy Paw Coffee.

Also in Silver Lake: 3318 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Heath on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Heath Ceramics

Fairfax Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
In addition to its noted line of handmade ceramics and tile, the longtime Beverly store is a safe bet for grab-and-go gifts spanning ceramic bud vases ($32) in a variety of colors to fun tea towels, olive oils, candle holders, teas, soaps and books.
Route Details
Gifts on shelves in a shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Highlow Gift Shop

Torrance Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Tucked away in a nondescript strip mall in Torrance, Sonya Gallardo’s thoughtfully curated gift shop is a delightful surprise among the longtime businesses and Japanese restaurants at Van Art Square (formerly Del Wee Plaza).

In addition to showcasing her Highlow Jewelry line, Gallardo — a former buyer for the Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Poketo — stocks items by independent makers, including handcrafted wooden objects by Koppa Wood, beautiful linen tea towels by Elana Gabrielle, Maum Co and P.F. Candle Co. candles, stationery and cards, plus gifts for children. “Para esos momentos especiales” is her guiding principle at Highlow Gift, shown by the unique objects she selects.

There’s also a great selection of affordable pantry goods, from Momofuku chili crisp to taco sauce, yuzu vinegar, Woon teas and custom coffee mugs that read “Somebody in Gardena Loves Me.” (There’s a Torrance version too.) Gallardo also offers jewelry services, for which reservations are recommended.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Homage gift shop in Pasadena.
(Michelle Shiers)

Homage Pasadena

Pasadena Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Owner Jill Pearson grew up in Monterey Park and strives to highlight unique gifts by emerging artists from Los Angeles. Her Pasadena shop, which recently expanded, is stocked with everything you might need for gift giving, including ceramics, candles, cards and incense and handmade jewelry.
Route Details
Advertisement
House of Intuition in Highland Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

House of Intuition

Echo Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
You can’t help but smile when you walk into Marlene Vargas and Alex Naranjo’s longtime metaphysical store and are greeted by a sign that reads, “Your Intuition Led You Here.” Even the most cynical gift recipient will find it hard to resist a manifestation candle or a specialized energy box for their zodiac sign. You’ll also find organic essential oil kits, crystals and candles.

There are additional locations in L.A. County: 5148 York Blvd., Highland Park; 7449 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; 14520 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; 5018 E. 2nd St., Long Beach; and 5223 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Shop with large shelves of pots and pans
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Household by Nickey Kehoe

Fairfax Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Interior designers Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe’s Household showroom, located next door to their home furnishings store, offers pottery, candles, plants, locally made apothecary items, books and the brand’s signature bedding and pillows.
Route Details
Items on display at Huset on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angles Times)

Huset

Venice Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
With an emphasis on Scandinavian design, Huset stocks colorful textiles from tea towels to throw blankets, home decor including glassware and cutting boards, jewelry, clothing and kids’ items by more than 60 designers.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, there’s always the self-serve Swedish candy and savory snacks.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Joanna Williams's boutique Kneeland Co. Rarities in West Adams.
(Joanna Williams)

Kneeland Co. Rarities

West Adams Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, expanded her company to include a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced and handmade home goods and jewelry including floral candles from Oaxaca, Gregory Parkinson textiles and ceramics made by artisans in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
LA Home Farm in Glassell Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

LA Home Farm

Glassell Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
At their Glassell Park neighborhood grocery and farmer’s market called LA Homefarm, Lauri Kranz and Dean Kuipers offer everything from high-end gifts to produce.

Shopping is fun here, whether you’re looking for art, truffle oil or handcrafted ceramics by local potters. If you can’t decide on a gift, Kranz and the staff are incredibly helpful at creating custom gift baskets that will leave their recipients swooning or, in my friend’s case, with happy tears.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Gifts items inside Lake boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Lake

Silver Lake Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
This high-end clothing store offers beautiful bohemian pieces by independent brands such as Xirena, Apiece Apart and Toit Volant, and many gift items are available on shelves and tables throughout the space. In addition to jewelry by Los Angeles-based Jennie Kwon, be sure to check out the back room where the store stocks apothecary goods by Circular Living and Living Libations, robes by Block Shop Textiles and gifts for kids.

It’s easy to make a day of it on this stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard, with Now Voyager and Müsh across the street, OK down the block and Botanica Restaurant and Market next door.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Hats, rugs, pillows and clothing in a shop.
(Thomas Brodahl)

Late Sunday Afternoon

Venice Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
All the scarves, ascots, pocket squares, and bandanas in this Venice store are handcrafted from locally sourced dead-stock fabrics and are knotted and blessed. The store also offers home goods, books, hats and hoodies, baby blankets, candles, jewelry and custom requests. Additionally, sustainably minded gift recipients will appreciate the brand’s “heritage revival program” in which old clothing is transformed into new scarves and handkerchiefs.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Shelves with candles and other decorations
(Sydney Krantz / For the Times)

Lawson-Fenning

Hancock Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
On the second floor of Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning’s Melrose furniture showroom, the designers have a shop within a shop, where the shelves and tables are artfully stocked with functional and decorative accessories, the vast majority of which are made in L.A. The showroom features limited-release ceramics by locals Victoria Morris, Mt. Washington Pottery, Heather Rosenman and BZippy as well as tabletop items, pillows and other gifts.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Shelves with toys, mugs and stuffed animals
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Leanna Lin's Wonderland

Eagle Rock Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Walking into Leanna Lin Fong’s gift shop and art gallery is like walking into a colorful birthday party. Established in 2010, the store focuses on brands that will make you smile, including art, accessories, jewelry, collectible toys, stationery, books and home goods by Miss Mindy, Genevieve Santos, Horrible Adorables, Kidrobot, Meri Meri, Momiji, Naoshi, Paddywax, Studio Ghibli, Tokidoki and more.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Baskets, books and gifts at Lost and Found.
(Lost & Found)

Lost & Found

Hollywood Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Owner Jamie Rosenthal opened Lost & Found in 2000 as a single storefront on Yucca Street in Hollywood. Now she has five storefronts in a row along Yucca and a Santa Monica showroom that offers men’s and women’s clothing, home goods, leather accessories and children’s clothes and furniture from around the world.

The Santa Monica showroom is at 2230 Main St.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Products line shelves at Luca, a sustainable drugstore
(Tracy Levy)

Luca

Highland Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
In an effort to create a nontoxic, sustainable alternative to commercial drugstores, Judith Goldstein opened what she describes as “a clean grocery store,” filled with nontoxic nail polish, skincare, pet goods and house cleaning products. Many of the independent low-waste brands, such as Fat and the Moon, Yassi’s Butta and 123 Farm are based in L.A. and California.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Shop.
(Made by DWC)

Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Shop

Downtown L.A. Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Made by DWC, the Skid Row gift shop launched by the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles in 2011, offers handmade gifts — soaps, bath salts, soy candles and greeting cards — crafted by women on L.A.’s skid row as part of a vocational training program.

All profits from the Made store and cafe, which sells organic coffee, smoothies, salads and pastries from Homeboy Industries, help fund the center’s career training and mentorship programs. Note: The gift shop is not open on weekends.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A woman in a hat stands in the doorway of a shop.
(Jamie Chapman)

Marz

South Pasadena Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Owner Marcia Ellinger and her daughter Jasa Cocke stock their South Pasadena gift shop with unusual items including books, candles, papers, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, games, toys and vintage finds.
Route Details
Maude Woods gift shop in Pasadena.
(Dan Arnold)

Maude Woods

Pasadena Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Carrie Davich’s Pasadena store is a mix of old and new, offering antiques, new furnishings and unique home décor, including pillows and throws, apothecary items, candles and vintage jewelry.
Route Details
A brown sofa next to a wall adorned with art in a showroom
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Merchant

Santa Monica Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Walking into Merchant in Santa Monica is like walking into an artist’s enclave packed with vintage furniture, antiques, contemporary ceramics and art.

“I wanted it to look like a house,” says co-owner Denise Portmans, who runs the store, along with an Atwater Village location, with her artist daughter Sara Marlowe Hall. “I like things that are a little unusual.”

The stores are an homage to Portmans’ mother, an artist and ceramicist, and they are stocked with Midcentury Modern furniture, vintage Moroccan rugs, contemporary ceramics from Paris and Italy, and goods by local artists such as Heather Rosenman and All Roads Studio. On a recent visit to the Santa Monica store, prices ranged from $120 for a wooden wine rack to $2,500 for a vintage leather safari chair. Portmans also is open to making deals.

The second showroom, Merchant Modern East, is at 3127 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Apothecary, candles, clothing at Mohawk General Store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Mohawk General Store

Silver Lake Retail
By Lisa Boone
As Sunset Junction in Silver Lake becomes populated with more chain stores, this longtime boutique remains steadfast in its independent spirit. It offers a unique selection of apparel and accessories by California brands and is a haven for designer apparel for men and women. The store also stocks a variety of items that are perfect for gift giving, including apothecary goods by Noto Botanics, Flamingo Estate and Wonder Valley, as well as jewelry, socks, candles and perfume.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Books, ceramics and candles at Müsh.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Müsh

Silver Lake Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Owner Michelle van der Heijden’s tiny storefront is jam-packed with wonderful gift ideas, from the latest cookbooks to vintage jewelry, crystals and ceramics. She also sells vintage furniture online.
Route Details
Jewelry and clothing on display at Native Sol in Long Beach.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Native Sol

Long Beach Thrift store
By Lisa Boone
This Retro Row store is an eco-friendly lifestyle store offering handmade clothing and jewelry by May Salem as well as selected vintage clothing and apothecary items by local makers.
Route Details
NicSon Mercantile in Highland Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

NicSon Mercantile

Highland Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
In York Boulevard’s hip shopping district, NicSon Mercantile is part retail store, part design studio built on the Sonny Boy brand. It’s a great place to pick up limited-edition merchandise for the creative soul in your life. The store stocks art, clothing, jewelry, home goods and greeting cards by local brands Estevan Oriol, Mike Giant, Tristan Eaton, Risk Rock, Gustavo Rimada, Lizz Lopez, Spitfire Girl, Bandits and P.F. Candle Co.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Now Voyager boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Now Voyager

Silver Lake Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
At her cozy Silver Lake store, Now Voyager, Los Angeles interior designer Wendy Haworth offers pillows, vintage ceramics, home decor and ceramics that she and designer Michael Towey throw in a ceramics studio behind the shop. Haworth plans to use her Silver Lake Boulevard space as a design studio and gift shop, with an ever-changing inventory of vintage pieces, art and accessories. It’s open by appointment.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Shelves of gifts at OK Store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

OK

West Hollywood Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Larry Schaffer’s lifestyle store, now in several locations, offers a wide range of gifts spanning handmade jewelry and books to Heather Rosenman ceramics, barware and decorative housewares. On a recent visit, Schaffer’s keen eye for unique gifts, such as the pot holders and $10 milagros hearts made from fabric scraps by Christina Kim’s Dosa, were on display. In a nice touch, the store offers pre-wrapped grab and go gifts during the holidays.

Other locations are at 1716 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake and 2413 Main St. in Santa Monica. A Velvet by Graham and Spencer/OK store is at 13020 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Turkish textiles and gifts in a store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

OddBird Co.

Eagle Rock Retail
By Lisa Boone
Shop for handwoven Turkish textiles and size-inclusive loungewear while sipping complimentary Turkish coffee at Ceren Alkaç-Lee’s serene showroom in Eagle Rock.

The Turkish native started OddBird in 2016 to showcase her homeland’s traditional textiles made from 100% natural fibers.

In addition to beautiful small batches of Turkish towels, robes, blankets, pillows and scarves, Alkaç-Lee stocks gifts from Los Angeles brands such as Flamingo Estate and Loam Candles. Loungewear spans sizes XS to 5X. There are also small handcrafted cups and saucers for $40, incense, handmade leather goods and curated gift boxes.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Gifts inside Pergolina gift shop in Toluca Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Pergolina Shop

Toluca Lake Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Paulanna Cuccinello‘s longtime Toluca Lake gift shop offers gifts from around the world including European soaps, handwoven throws from Scotland, room diffusers from Italy and masks handmade in Venice.
Route Details
Gifts line shelves inside a gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Phoebe Peacock

Burbank Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
The parasols hanging from the ceiling at Jennifer Hardaway’s charming Burbank gift shop are your first indication that you will find something fun and unexpected inside. Hardway offers a wide variety of goods including her own line of KleanSpa perfume and body products (you can even book a session and create your custom scent based on your personal selections), vintage glassware, candles, incense and home decor. On a recent visit, the store featured an entire wall devoted to tea, including specialty looseleaf types, vintage tea cups, honey sticks and other tea-themed gifts.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
People stand among colorful merchandise in a gift store.
(Kemal Cilengir / For The Times)

HYA

West Adams Gift Store
By Danielle Dorsey
This colorful gift and decor store comes from co-owners Lene and Mark Houck, who also own the sandwich shop next door. At HYA, an acronym for “here you are,” there’s plenty to tempt you across toys, books, kitchenware, cards and other adorable items, many of them handmade by local artists. After you’re done shopping, pop over to the shaded patio next door to dig into Danish-style open-face sandwiches and hot dogs.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A store interior features plants, houseware and more.
(DGA)

Poketo

Santa Monica Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, the design accessories and housewares brand has grown from a small startup into a mainstay of the Los Angeles creative community. Shop for colorful paper planners and notebooks, clothes and housewares, jewelry and desk accessories.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A showroom filled with furniture and artwork.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Pop Up Home

East Hollywood Vintage Store
By Lisa Boone
Tricia Benitez Beanum’s three-story luxury vintage showroom on Western Avenue offers goods from the ’50s through the ’80s, with new inventory arriving every week, largely from Europe.

“I wanted it to feel like New York,” Beanum says of the airy third floor, which is filled with curvaceous furnishings in leather, velvet and corduroy. “Everyone is interested in postmodern furnishings right now.” In addition to furniture and accessories, including a wide variety of ceramics, artwork is mixed in with the furniture and decor as part of UNREPD, a gallery devoted to emerging and mid-career artists of color as well as women artists and LGBTQIA+ artists. Beanum also offers custom upholstery.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Plants and gifts in Potted in Atwater Village
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Potted

Atwater Village Retail
By Lisa Boone
Nearly 19 years after it opened in Atwater Village, Potted closed its doors in 2023, only to reopen a year later under new ownership in a location just down the street from the original garden store. The new Potted is a rambling shopping experience with housewares and garden gifts arranged in a quirky series of rooms that include a pinball machine, a jukebox and an indoor fireplace. Although you’ll find outdoor and indoor plants, including rare varieties, the store also offers fresh floral bouquets, handcrafted ceramics by L.A. artists Lisa Barnet, Olivia Snow and Ian Wolterstorff, cards and assorted china. If you are looking for something for the plant lover in your life, there are plenty of options, from colorful ceramic pots to garden gloves, pruning shears and pollinator seed pops.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
The interior of Prelude and Dawn in Highland Park.
(Alison Ables)

Prelude & Dawn

Highland Park Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Alison Ables’ Highland Park boutique, named for a jazzy song by the English drummer and composer Basil Kirchin, includes unique handmade candles by Esh, Via Wax and Le Feu de L’Eau, fanny packs and towels by local brand Baggu. Located on a bustling stretch of Figueroa, the store also features a selection of vintage and secondhand clothing.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Prism boutique in Long Beach.
(Prism)

Prism Boutique

Long Beach Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Dayna Mance has been highlighting small, independently owned brands since opening her boutique in the heart of Long Beach’s historic Belmont Heights in 2013. Expect vintage and modern clothing, home goods by local designers like P.F. Candle Co., Baggu and Claystreet pottery. Mance also offers “Prism Take Care” specialty gift sets.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Pygmy Hippo Shoppe in the Fairfax district offers handmade gifts, books, and decor from around the world.
(Nathan Cabrera)

Pygmy Hippo Shoppe

Fairfax Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
Founded in 2010, Pygmy Hippo is an irreverent boutique where you can shop for “Nude and Naughty” gift sets, Zodiac and magic-minded items, vintage collectibles and rare books and zines.
Route Details