What Is Wearable Resistance? The Fitness Trend That Makes Every Move a Workout

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

If the words “wearable resistance” conjure images of ankle weights from early ‘90s home workouts, you’re not wrong, but you’re not quite right either. Today’s version is smarter, sleeker, and backed by science. Think of it as resistance training that goes incognito: strategically placed micro-loads that you can wear as you walk, train, or even stand at your desk.

“Wearable resistance is essentially the practice of adding load to the body during movement to increase mechanical and metabolic demand,” explains Dr. Mike Stone, MD, a performance-focused physician who integrates resistance strategies into patient protocols. Stone says wearable resistance covers a spectrum from traditional methods like rucking to newer, lighter approaches like OMORPHO, “which distribute small amounts of weight across the torso and limbs,” Dr. Stone explains.

OMORPHO is a line of gravity sportswear that incorporates evenly distributed resistance into form-fitting athletic wear— think minimalist vests and compression gear with micro-weights embedded throughout. It’s designed to elevate your training without restricting movement or requiring additional equipment.

Advertisement

The concept isn’t new. Soldiers have used trucking (carrying weighted packs) to build stamina and resilience for decades. What’s new is the precision with which we can now apply resistance in daily life, turning even a stroll with your dog into a muscle- and metabolism-boosting activity.

Another example? Bala Bangles, an influencer-favorite, these one- to two-pound bangles add subtle resistance without disrupting flow. Lightweight and design-forward, they’re ideal for anyone wanting to ease into wearable resistance without feeling like they’re suiting up for boot camp.

What Is Wearable Resistance Training?

Wearable resistance spans everything from vests and ankle weights to cutting-edge gear like OMORPHO’s gravity sportswear. What sets it apart from traditional dumbbells or resistance bands is that it moves with your body. You don’t have to carve out time for it, your daily activities become your workout.

Advertisement

Traditional trucking (carrying 20–40% of your body weight in a backpack) is a proven way to build cardiovascular endurance, leg strength, and even improve bone density. But it’s not for everyone. “Not everyone wants to look like they’re heading to basic training,” Stone points out.

“Lightweight wearable resistance allows people to add 1–5% of their body weight in a way that’s sleek, safe, and compatible with modern movement like warming up for a tennis match or doing agility drills.”

Precision Medicine Meets Fitness

If precision medicine is about delivering the right treatment at the right time to the right person, wearable resistance is its fitness counterpart.

Advertisement

“We’re able to personalize load, duration, and movement type based on each individual’s goals, risk factors, and biomarker profile,” says Stone. That means someone with early-stage bone loss might wear a 20-lb vest during walks to stimulate bone growth, while someone optimizing metabolic flexibility might wear lighter resistance during a run.

In a world of generic workout plans, this is the hyper-personalization your body’s been waiting for.

How to Use Wearable Weights in Daily Life

You don’t need to change your life to change your fitness. “One of the biggest advantages is that it requires zero additional time,” Stone explains. “With lighter wearables, clients can integrate load into sports training, grocery runs, or even standing desk time.”

The result? More “mechanical minutes” — subtle, accumulative strength and endurance gains that don’t require a separate workout.

The Proven Benefits of Wearable Resistance Training

Studies back it up. According to a 2022 study, mechanical loading helps stimulate pathways that improve metabolism and muscle function. Another study notes that wearable weights can improve VO2 max, cardiovascular health, and muscular endurance. “For longevity, metabolic health, and mobility, wearable resistance hits multiple pathways,” says Stone. “We’ve seen improvements in grip strength, muscle mass, resting metabolic rate, and HRV, often without adding a formal ‘workout.’”

Real-World Data: What the Numbers Say

According to Stone, the results are measurable:



Fasting insulin and A1C levels improved in patients using moderate-load vests.

DEXA scans showed increases in lean mass and reductions in visceral fat.

VO2 max and HRV improvements were tracked in clients using lighter resistance during sports-specific movement.

One study even found that wearable resistance during aerobic training enhanced endurance and strength without compromising joint health.

Advertisement

Know the Risks Before You Load Up

The key is matching the load to your body and goals. “A 40-lb ruck on someone with chronic back pain is a perfect recipe for injury,” Stone warns. “Even with lighter resistance, alignment matters. I usually recommend starting with 1–2% of body weight, especially during dynamic movements.”

Wearable resistance isn’t one-size-fits-all. Begin conservatively and build gradually. Improper use can affect breathing, posture, or joint function, especially with heavier vests.

Dr. Stone’s Routine: From Hikes to Warm-Ups

Stone doesn’t just recommend wearable resistance, he uses it. “I rotate between both ends of the spectrum,” he says. “I’ll use a 45-lb ruck on hikes when I want a strength-aerobic blend, and I’ll throw on lighter resistance during running drills or warmups.”

It’s not just about gains. For Stone, it’s about efficiency: “As someone balancing a full clinical load, family, and travel, that’s super important to me.”

Patient Wins: Wearable Resistance in Real Life

“I have a 62-year-old client with insulin resistance and osteopenia who began walking daily with a 20-lb vest,” Stone shares. “Over six months, we saw improved fasting glucose, reversal of osteopenia, and lean mass gains.” Another client in their 40s added OMORPHO to tennis drills and runs. “We saw improved VO2 max, better HRV, and stronger performance in interval sessions.”

The common thread? Measurable results from simple, sustainable adjustments.

How to Start With Wearable Resistance, Safely

Start with context, not gear.



If you’re walking regularly and want more intensity: try a vest at 10–15% of your body weight.

If you’re already active: try OMORPHO or other light gear at 1–5% of your weight.

“Movement is one of the best medicines,” says Stone, “but it’s important to get the dose right. Start light, stay consistent, and adjust based on data.”

Advertisement

Final Takeaway: The Micro-Loading Revolution Is Here

Wearable resistance is more than a trend. It’s a recalibration of how we train, walk, and live. And with options that range from heavy-duty hikes to subtle gear you can wear under your clothes, it’s never been easier to make your movement work harder for you.

As Stone puts it, “We’re always looking for ways to increase the return on effort. Wearable resistance helps us do just that, without needing more hours in the day.”

Click here to learn more about OMORPHO