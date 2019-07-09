Every California family has an earthquake story. Mine is embarrassing but true

On the morning of the quake, after the shaking stopped, we heard bloodcurdling screams coming from the other side of the house. It was our little sister, whose bedroom was past the kitchen, through the laundry room. It was the “maid’s room.” If this sounds snooty, it wasn’t. In 1970, the house had cost $39,000. My parents bought it on my father’s salary as a professor at Cal State Northridge. We never, ever had a housekeeper.