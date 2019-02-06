Do charter schools harm traditional public schools? Gov. Newsom wants to find out

The L.A. teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, made the growth of charters a major issue leading up to the strike, even though union members could not walk out over the issue. On Wednesday, union President Alex Caputo-Pearl applauded Newsom’s action “for seemingly recognizing that public school districts across the state, including Los Angeles Unified, are being financially strangled by the unmitigated growth of charter schools, but we don’t believe a task force is needed to reach this obvious conclusion.