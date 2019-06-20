L.A. is losing its weird edges to bland, boxy and Instagram-friendly

There amid the parched grass at Evergreen’s eastern edge, in a place called Showmen’s Rest, lie the remains of fat ladies and other carnival and circus workers. Dainty Dotty Jensen, born in 1909. Minerva Boyd, born in 1883. Hugo Zacchini, the first man ever shot out of a cannon. A small crowd who still work in the business gathered at the site. They swept the graves and decorated them with American flags. But they are scattered these days, some now far from L.A. And when it came time to remember those in their line of work who had died in the past year, no one had anything to say about quite a few on the list.