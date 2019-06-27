Want to keep L.A. weird? Embrace the weirdness we still have

This week I paid a visit to that business, Broguiere’s Dairy in Montebello, which has been owned and operated by the same family for 99 years. A lot of people love its slogan — “Milk so fresh… the cow doesn't know it’s missing” — and thick glass bottles, especially when they contain its rich chocolate milk and holiday eggnog. The place itself is the kind of drive-up stand that used to be common but now isn’t. And it doesn’t just sell milk, it sells Fruit Loops and Lucky Charms to pour it on, as well as a wonderfully retro selection of candy, including boxes of Nerds and bright yellow packs of Juicy Fruit gum.