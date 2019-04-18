Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Parkfield, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening five miles from Parkfield, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 8:15 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 18 miles from Coalinga, 21 miles from Paso Robles and 23 miles from Avenal, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
