Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Capetown, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Friday evening 16 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 7:38 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 11.8 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 30 miles from Fortuna, 40 miles from Eureka and 45 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
