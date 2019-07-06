Earthquake: 4.9 quake hits near Dinuba, Calif.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 9:52 p.m. Pacific time 48 miles from Dinuba, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred 48 miles from Reedley, 49 miles from Exeter, 51 miles from Farmersville and 51 miles from Visalia.
In the past 10 days, there have been 62 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.