Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes near Junction City, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning in the remote Trinity Mountains in Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The temblor occurred at 4:24 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 18.0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles west of Junction City in the Trinity National Forest, 43 miles from Bayside, 44 miles from Arcata and 45 miles from Redding.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
