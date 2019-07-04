Intense shaking and fear at epicenter of 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Southern Calfornia

The largest earthquake to hit Southern California in two decades left residents near the epicenter in Ridgecrest and Kern County shaken.
The quake caused some fires and threw merchandise off shelves at stores. It was unclear whether there were casualties.
“I was laying down in my bed and I had my feet on the wall and I felt like both of the sides of the house were moving and shaking, so I ran and grabbed my brother and kid and came outside,” said Edith Mata, 22, a student at Bakersfield College. Her son is 3 years old and her brother is 17.
“The neighbors across the street were also outside with their whole family of five people. My kid had no idea what was going on.” Mata said that it felt very “creepy” and that she had never experienced anything like it before.
Others described two different shaking events.
"I was in my kitchen trying to get some coffee and all the windows started rattling," Emma Gallegos, a 34-year-old journalist in southwest Bakersfield, said. "It was just a little bit at first — I thought something was going by, and then I realized all the windows were rattling. It was kind of a long gentle roll and I felt two distinct waves."
There were reports of some damage near the epicenter, including bottles and other items falling off shelves. Fire officials said they were responding to “nearly two dozen incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around” Ridgecrest.
Gallegos said the dried chilis hanging from a hook on her kitchen wall were all shaking. "It was surreal."
The earthquake was centered 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, a city of about 29,000 in Kern County mostly known as a stopover for skiers and snowboarders headed from Los Angeles to Mammoth.
The earthquake was felt widely throughout the Los Angeles area, said Caltech seismologist Egill Hauksson. It’s unlikely there was significant damage in a major urban area given that the earthquake was centered in such a remotely populated area.
The area that ruptured occurred in an area of faults slightly east of the Sierra Nevada. The Little Lake fault is one of them, and last went through a magnitude 6 earthquake in 1984, Hauksson said.