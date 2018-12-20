Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Holcomb Village

By Quakebot
Dec 20, 2018 | 4:35 AM
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Thursday morning's quake near Holcomb Village, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday morning five miles from Holcomb Village, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:21 a.m. PST at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 26 miles from Temecula.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

