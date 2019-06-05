Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Avalon, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon 37 miles from Avalon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:33 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 64 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes and 64 miles from Newport Beach.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.