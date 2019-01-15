Earthquake: 4.0 quake strikes near Petrolia, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday eight miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:20 p.m. PST at a depth of 4.3 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 35 miles from Eureka, Calif.
A shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake five miles from Petrolia was reported a minute later at a depth of 3.1 miles.
In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
