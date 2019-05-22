Pilots of small planes try to protect their place at John Wayne Airport

Leading into the start of the recession in 2008, 445 (or 74%) of the 604 general aviation planes based at JWA were single-engine aircraft, while 68 (11%) were private jets, according to airport data. By 2017, the most recent year for which data are available, all types of private aircraft based there had dropped — 358 (77%) of the 462 planes were single-engine and 40 (9%) were jets.