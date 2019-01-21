Brea divided over school named for man who some say had ties to Ku Klux Klan

Mike Rodriguez, an original member of the group supporting the renaming, said the information about Fanning’s potentially divisive past arose from a 2011 OC Weekly article by Gustavo Arellano, who now writes for the Los Angeles Times. Arellano wrote a series of articles exposing possible members of the KKK in Orange County using a list — which some believe holds the names of former klan members — at the Anaheim Heritage Center as a reference. Fanning’s name is on the list.