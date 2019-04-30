L.A. terrorist suspect was ousted from U.S. Army for violent offenses, source says

The U.S. Army veteran charged with planning terrorist attacks in Los Angeles was discharged from the service early for a serious offense involving a violent act while serving in Afghanistan, a source familiar with the criminal investigation told The Times.
Mark Steven Domingo’s conduct while serving overseas in 2012 and 2013 led to him being accused of violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice and being demoted and eventually forced out of the Army before he completed his required enlistment contract, according to the source.
The source would not say whether the conduct involved a fellow member of the Army or a civilian. Domingo in late 2012 and early 2013 served five months in Afghanistan along with his unit.
A military photographer captured a photo of him taking biometric data in the form of fingerprints from a village in Khost Province. Domingo, according to multiple sources, did not receive an honorable discharge.
The Reseda resident had been assigned to Ft. Campbell in Kentucky and served in Afghanistan from September 2012 to January 2013. The 26-year-old Army veteran, during a monthlong series of conversations with undercover operatives, spoke of spraying a Los Angeles police cruiser with bullets and bombing the Santa Monica Pier before finally settling on targeting a white supremacists march in Long Beach to gain vengeance for Muslims killed in other corners of the globe.
But after receiving what he believed to be a pressure-cooker bomb while scouting the attack site, Domingo was arrested Friday by the FBI before his violent fantasies could become reality.
Federal investigators and local law enforcement leaders announced Domingo’s capture Monday, expressing relief that they were able to intercept a terrorist suspect they described as “consumed with hate, and hell-bent on mass murder.”