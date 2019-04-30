L.A. terrorist suspect was ousted from U.S. Army for violent offenses, source says

The Reseda resident had been assigned to Ft. Campbell in Kentucky and served in Afghanistan from September 2012 to January 2013. The 26-year-old Army veteran, during a monthlong series of conversations with undercover operatives, spoke of spraying a Los Angeles police cruiser with bullets and bombing the Santa Monica Pier before finally settling on targeting a white supremacists march in Long Beach to gain vengeance for Muslims killed in other corners of the globe.