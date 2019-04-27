Advertisement

South L.A. shooting leaves a woman dead and a girl wounded; suspects are sought

By
Apr 26, 2019 | 10:20 PM
.

A woman in her 20s was shot in the head and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the back during the same incident Friday in South Los Angeles, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition; the woman died at the scene, located near Vermont and Slauson avenues, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The double shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. in the 600 block of West 59th Place, Madison said. The suspects, two men in a white GMC Suburban, are at large.

Tips to the Los Angeles Police Department can be made by calling (877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
