South L.A. shooting leaves a woman dead and a girl wounded; suspects are sought

A woman in her 20s was shot in the head and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the back during the same incident Friday in South Los Angeles, police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition; the woman died at the scene, located near Vermont and Slauson avenues, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.
The double shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. in the 600 block of West 59th Place, Madison said. The suspects, two men in a white GMC Suburban, are at large.
Tips to the Los Angeles Police Department can be made by calling (877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.