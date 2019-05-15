5-year-old girl among four people shot near Vermont Square Park

A 5-year-old girl was among four people who were shot Tuesday evening near Vermont Square Park.
The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near West 47th Street and Budlong Avenue, said Drake Madison, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.
The girl and the three adults who were shot were conscious and breathing when they were taken to hospitals, Madison said, but one adult was reported in critical condition. The other three victims, including the girl, were in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No information was available Tuesday evening about a possible suspect, nor were additional details about the shooting.
Vermont Square Park is a city park in South L.A. that features a large children’s play area, basketball courts and picnic tables. Nearby is the Vermont Square branch of the L.A. Public Library.
Over the last three months, the Vermont Square neighborhood averaged 15.5 violent crimes and 24.1 property crimes per week, according to The Times’ Mapping L.A. tool.
Eight people have been killed in the neighborhood in the past 12 months, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.