Man barricades himself inside Temple City In-N-Out

Officials on Monday morning were trying to persuade a man to leave a Temple City In-N-Out, where he had been barricaded for more than six hours.
Deputies were called to the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road about 2:40 a.m. Monday after an alarm went off in the restaurant, said Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
When they arrived, they found a man inside the fast-food eatery. Officials called the restaurant’s managers, who confirmed the man was not authorized to be inside, Schrader said. When the man repeatedly refused to exit the building, deputies evacuated the surrounding area.
The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, but the man remained locked inside as of 9 a.m., the sheriff’s department said. It’s unclear whether he is armed.