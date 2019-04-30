One person shot as armed man holes up with customers inside Koreatown store, police say

Police have responded to reports of a man with a gun barricaded inside a store with customers in Koreatown, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
Officials think several people are locked inside the store on Vermont Avenue between 7th and 8th streets with the man, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police received reports that the man had a gun and fired shots outside businesses near West 8th Street and South Westmoreland Avenue shortly after noon. One person was shot, and the victim’s condition was not immediately known, Lomeli said.
Lomeli could not confirm news reports that the person was shot in the foot or ankle.
The gunman then reportedly ran about a mile away, to the area between 7th and 8th streets, and businesses in that area were put on lockdown, according to police and employees in the area.
“There’s a lot of SWAT and firetrucks,” said Monica Kim, an employee of East West Travel Center, which is in the area where the man is barricaded. “This whole block is blocked by police.”
Several news outlets have reported the man is barricaded inside A&A Shine Bargain, but police did not immediately confirm that. Kim said she heard three or four faint shooting sounds nearby. It’s unclear whether the man fired shots in that area.
Footage from ABC 7 shows several people being escorted out of one of the stores in the shopping center and led to an armored vehicle, before being released later.