Two arrested in shooting death of 21-year-old at Burbank birthday party

Two San Fernando Valley men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot Saturday during a birthday party in Burbank, according to authorities.
Robert Stout, 19, of Van Nuys and Jose Valdivieso, 19, of Northridge were arrested by Burbank police on Monday on suspicion of murder in the death of Christian Guevara. The two men are each being held in lieu of $2-million bail.
Authorities recovered a handgun during the arrests they think was used in the shooting.
Sgt. Derek Green, a police spokesman, said Stout confessed to detectives that he was the gunman. A motive has yet to be determined, and the case remains under investigation.
Green declined to say what role Valdivieso had except that there was enough evidence to consider him an accessory in the slaying.
Guevara and Stout were attending a birthday party at a home in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue on the night of the shooting, Green said. It’s unknown whether the men knew each other.
Green said witnesses told police that there was a commotion in the front yard involving Stout and Guevara.
Guevara was shot in the abdomen sometime before 2:30 a.m. and was taken by other partygoers to a nearby medical center. He was then transported to a local trauma center, where he died.
Green said records don’t show any 911 calls coming from the Clark Avenue home at the time of the shooting.
Stout and Valdivieso have not been charged. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is investigating.