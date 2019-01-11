Two Placer County men arrested after explosion in marijuana oil lab blows up house

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with an explosion at a butane honey oil lab that destroyed a home in Foresthill, Calif., authorities said.
Kenneth Dodson and James Jacques, both 57-year-old Foresthill residents, are suspected of illegally manufacturing butane honey oil — a concentrate of marijuana — in a house in the 5100 block of Finning Mill Road, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The explosion last month destroyed the home that housed the drug operation.
Before his arrest, Jacques spent several weeks at the UC Davis Burn Institute for treatment of severe burns suffered during the explosion, sheriff’s officials said. He faces charges of manufacturing controlled substances.
Dodson, who was not injured in the blast, faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house, authorities said.