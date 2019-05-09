Cal State Long Beach addresses threatening graffiti found in campus restroom

Authorities are investigating graffiti found Wednesday in a bathroom at Cal State Long Beach that seems to imply a school shooting will occur Thursday.
A Twitter user posted that they found the graffiti in one of the campus bathrooms near the Liberal Arts department. The graffiti reads: “School shooter tm BE WARNED 5-9.”
“The university is aware of graffiti found on campus that contains threatening language,” Cal State Long Beach said in a statement on Twitter.
The Cal State Long Beach Police Department “is investigating and is making a threat assessment. If any additional information becomes necessary to share with the campus community, it will be forthcoming.”