Alan Canter, owner of Los Angeles landmark Canter's Deli, dies at 82

Alan Canter’s father, Ben Canter, along with his brothers, opened the first Canter’s in the 1930s in Boyle Heights, when that neighborhood's Jewish residents sought the meat-heavy, rye bread sandwiches popular on the East Coast. In 1953, Canter's moved into its present home, the old Esquire Theater building at 419 N. Fairfax, and became a 24-hour restaurant, one of the first in the city. In 1961, the Kibitz Room opened as a cocktail lounge that has attracted all sorts of scene makers through the years, from Jim Morrison to Courtney Love.