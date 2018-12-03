Detectives investigate death of 4-year-old girl taken by ambulance from South Los Angeles home

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 4-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital from a home in South Los Angeles on Sunday.
Detectives launched their investigation about 11 a.m. Sunday when they were called by Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center staff about a child who was brought in by ambulance that morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Los Angeles County coroner’s officials on Monday identified the girl as Zaraellia Thompson. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:34 a.m. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.
Detectives told KABC-TV Channel 7 that the girl was found in the bathroom, but it didn’t appear that she had drowned.