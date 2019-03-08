No fleas found amid L.A. City Hall rat infestation, inspection report says

A firm hired to assess the presence of fleas at Los Angeles City Hall said it found no evidence of the disease-carrying pests inside the building or in other government structures nearby, according to a report issued to the City Council.
In the two-page report, North Hollywood-based CatsUSA Pest Control said it found “nothing out of the ordinary” during inspections conducted between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.
Although the company identified fungus gnats, ants, flies, centipedes and other insects, “no fleas were found during our inspections or noted on any of our monitoring stations,” the report said. Around 1,800 monitoring stations were installed.
“Nothing out of the ordinary but mostly common insects known as occasional invaders which are common to most structures, homes and places of business,” the report said.
The findings, which are scheduled for a discussion at Friday’s council meeting, were provided several weeks after an employee of City Atty. Mike Feuer reported that she was diagnosed with typhus. Typhus can be spread to humans through flea bites or through contact with the feces of infected fleas; its symptoms include a rash, fever and fatigue.
The council responded by calling for an audit of rodents and fleas within City Hall, including an assessment of whether carpets inside the building should be removed.
City employees have complained about the rat situation inside City Hall for several months, saying they have encountered rodent droppings, partially eaten houseplants and tiny paw prints on their paperwork. Three rats were caught in the office of Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.
Elizabeth Greenwood, a deputy city attorney, said she was diagnosed with typhus last year after finding insect bites on her shin while at work at City Hall East. Greenwood said she experienced symptoms that included severe dizziness, a 102-degree fever and “the worst headache I have ever had in my life.”
Cleanup crews have spent the past month attacking the rat problem, pruning the ficus trees outside City Hall and paring back other vegetation. Rats continue to be spotted on the south lawn of City Hall, including during daylight hours.
Workers at City Hall have been advised to empty the trash in their offices each night, put away food and water, and limit the number of potted plants they keep.
In its report, CatsUSA recommended that trash be taken out on a daily basis and that recyclables be “tripled rinsed” before they are thrown away. Potted plants should not be over-watered to avoid attracting fungus gnats, ants and mosquitoes, the company said.