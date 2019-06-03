Motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run on 105 Freeway

A motorcycle officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the 105 Freeway near Lynwood early Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported on the westbound 105 near Atlantic Avenue about 5:30 a.m. It occurred when a vehicle crossed into the carpool lane of the freeway and struck the motorcycle officer. The vehicle fled after the crash, according to witnesses and a CHP traffic log.
It is not clear what agency the officer works for or the severity of the officer’s injuries.
The carpool lane on the 105 is blocked as the crash is investigated and it is not clear when the lane will reopen, authorities said.