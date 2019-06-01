F-16 that crashed into Riverside County warehouse is removed

An F-16 fighter jet has been removed from a Riverside County warehouse, two weeks after it crashed into the building.
KABC-TV Channel 7 on Friday showed the fuselage and tail of the jet, wrapped in a silver covering, as it was placed on a flatbed trailer.
The Air National Guard jet was on a training flight at March Air Reserve Base on May 16 when the pilot reported hydraulic problems and started losing control. The pilot safely ejected but the plane crashed through the roof of a commercial warehouse next to the base and the 215 Freeway.
Miraculously, there was no explosion or serious injuries.
Authorities removed and destroyed live ammunition carried by the jet but the plane’s wreckage remained in the building.
The crash remains under investigation.