F-16 military fighter jet crashes into building in Riverside County

An F-16 returning to March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley crashed after its pilot ejected, base officials said Thursday.
The jet crashed into a building off the base, on Van Buren Boulevard near the 215 Freeway, about 3:45 p.m.
The pilot’s condition was not immediately known. The crash ignited a structure fire but it “wasn’t very big,” the base’s deputy fire chief, Timothy Holliday, said.
Details on what the jet had been doing prior to the crash were not immediately available. Authorities did not have information on any other injuries and it was not clear whether the jet was carrying any ordnance or other dangerous materials.
Ty Stanonis was on the freeway when the crash occurred ahead of him, he told FOX11. His vehicle’s dashboard camera recorded the moment the jet crashed, showing the plane dropping into the building.
“Everybody was slowing down, just trying to figure out what just happened,” Stanonis said.
The pilot’s parachute deployed after he ejected, and he landed in a field inside the base. Stanonis said the pilot was still for a few moments but finally rose to his feet.
When the plane crashed, it shook all the windows in the building, Stanonis said. He pulled off the freeway and drove by the crash scene, he told FOX11.
“It looked like a bomb had gone off in the building,” he said.
The freeway was closed in both directions an hour after the crash, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The CHP established a 2,000-foot perimeter around the crash site.
Images from the scene broadcast by local news agencies showed a hole in the roof of an industrial building next to the freeway where the jet apparently crashed. The building was loaded with pallets of boxes and other items. No smoke or fire was visible at the scene.
A photo from inside the building showed the wreckage buried in twisted metal and debris