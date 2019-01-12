Suspect in fatal shooting of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona is identified

The man suspected of fatally shooting Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona in an ambush before taking his own life was identified Saturday as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, of Davis, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.
Limbaugh had been involved in a fight in September with a co-worker at Cache Creek Casino Resort, about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento, according to police and court records.
Representatives of the resort could not be reached for comment.
The Yolo County district attorney’s office had charged Limbaugh with a felony but later reduced it to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal in October. Limbaugh agreed to surrender firearms in his possession, said Lt. Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department.
In November, Limbaugh was ordered to turn in a black .223 Bushmaster AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. Doroshov said Limbaugh went to the station to drop off the firearm.
Before the fight in September, a woman at an apartment complex where he lived had called police about Limbaugh harassing her.
Doroshov said investigators found two semiautomatic handguns at Limbaugh’s apartment and were trying to determine how he obtained them.
On Thursday evening, Corona, 22, had responded to a crash involving three vehicles at 5th and D streets, taking information from drivers, when witnesses said a man rolled up on a bicycle and began to shoot at Corona. She was struck multiple times and died at UC Davis Medical Center.
Police Chief Darren Pytel described the shooting as an ambush.
Pytel said that after shooting Corona, the gunman reloaded and began shooting in another direction, hitting a firetruck, a house, a bus and a backpack being worn by a person. After reloading a second time, the gunman approached a fire rescue squad, prompting a firefighter to run. The suspect fired, and a bullet struck the firefighter’s boot, he said.
After firing more shots, the gunman fled, eventually barricading himself in his nearby apartment and fatally shooting himself.
Corona started at the Davis Police Department as a part-time employee in 2016, when she was a junior college student. The daughter of a retired Colusa County sheriff’s deputy, she finished her training in December and had been on the job for a few weeks.