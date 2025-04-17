Prep sports roundup: Corona Santiago defeats No. 1 Corona in baseball upset

Corona High’s Ethin Bingaman struck out nine batters in four innings Thursday but the top-ranked Panthers lost to league-rival Santiago.

Suddenly, No. 1-ranked Corona High’s baseball team isn’t looking so invincible.

The Panthers have been struggling to score runs, and Corona Santiago took advantage with a 1-0 win on Thursday in a Big VIII League game.

Cooper Berger threw six scoreless innings. Santiago (14-7, 5-4) scored the game’s only run in the top of seventh on an error. In the bottom of the seventh, Corona (19-2, 9-1), which was limited to one hit in the game, loaded the bases with one out against freshman pitcher Striker Pence, but then stranded the runners after consecutive pop flies.

Seth Hernandez struck out eight in three innings for Corona and Ethin Bingaman struck out nine in four innings but took the loss.

Advertisement

Norco 10, King 0: Daniel Luther hit a grand slam for Norco.

Corona Centennial 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 1: Bobby Anderson had a home run for Centennial.

Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 4: Quentin Young finished with two doubles to help the Lions win two of three games from Westlake in the Marmonte League this week.

Vista Murrieta 5, Great Oak 2: Dylan Berentis threw a complete game for Vista Murrieta. RJ Holmes had three hits.

Granada Hills 3, West Ranch 2: Max Szczech hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to win it.

Valencia 7, Canyon 4: Justin Gaisford led Valencia with three hits.

Hart 9, Castaic 8: The Hawks came back from an 8-2 deficit to win. In the top of the seventh, Anthony Cavarretta tied the score with an RBI single and Ryder Frithsmith put Hart ahead with an RBI double. In the bottom of the seventh, Castaic loaded the bases but Hart escaped by making a game-ending double play.

El Dorado 3, Crean Lutheran 0: Logan Steenburgen threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Viewpoint 2, Milken 1: Brendan Donnelly threw five scoreless innings for Viewpoint.

Softball

Norco 15, Corona Santiago 0: Leighton Gray had four hits and Tamryn Shorter finished with four RBIs.