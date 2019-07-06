Social media videos of earthquake show swimming pools spilling over

As a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Friday night, residents took to social media to share videos of swimming pools spilling over and news anchors taking cover under their desk during a live television broadcast.
Though quake hit near Ridgecrest in the Mojave Desert, about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles, people reported feeling shaking as far away as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baja California and Reno.
Here’s a sampling of the scenes they captured.
