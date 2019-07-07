Earthquake researchers look for lessons in Trona damage

After assessing the fault rupture, the three researchers hopped in their car and headed to Trona, about thirty miles northeast of Ridgecrest. At the side of a faded pink house at the community’s entrance, the researchers noted that soil liquefaction had caused portions of the ground to crack and collapse — some of the soil had started turning into a liquid state, the researchers explained. Nearby, a chimney had caved in on one of the houses.