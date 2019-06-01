Former Marine accused of rape and murder 43 years after woman’s death

Harris argued with her husband before leaving a Costa Mesa restaurant alone around 8:30 p.m., saying she would take a taxi back to the hotel where they were staying, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. But she never made it there. She was found dead about 4:30 the next morning near Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, The Times reported. Military police found Harris’ nude body lying on a roadway just outside the air base’s perimeter.