He used a frying pan to kill a housemate at El Cajon living facility, police say

An El Cajon man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after police said he attacked his housemate with a frying pan.
Officers were called to a transitional housing residence in the 1200 block of Naranca Avenue, where they found a man in a bedroom bleeding from injuries to his head and face, said Lt. Royal Bates with the El Cajon Police Department. The victim, who has not been identified, later died at a hospital.
Brad Payton, 24, was arrested at the living facility and booked at San Diego Central Jail on Thursday. He’s not eligible for release, according to San Diego County jail records.
Police say they believe the two men knew each other and lived in separate rooms at the transitional housing facility. Witnesses told investigators the pair had been arguing just before the attack, police said.