Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Gardena

A man who was wounded in a police shooting in Gardena late Monday has died, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said early Tuesday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near Rosecrans and Denker avenues, where Gardena police responded to a report of a man in his 30s holding a knife and pacing back and forth on the sidewalk, police said.
An officer attempted to talk to the man and detain him, but police said he was not cooperative. Authorities said the man lunged at an officer before the shooting.
The man, who was struck in the upper body, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man has not been identified.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the shooting investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
City News Service contributed to this report.