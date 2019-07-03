Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in Valley Village

Prior to her arrest, police released a video of the collision that shows Bolotsky enter the crosswalk at 5:35 a.m. on June 17 as a white car drives past him on the other side of the road, narrowly missing him. Bolotsky is then illuminated in the headlights of a large white pickup truck before it knocks him to the ground. The truck pauses briefly before continuing on, seeming to bump over something in the roadway.