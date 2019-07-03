Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in Valley Village

A suspect has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in Valley Village.
Police said Joyce Bernann McKinney was driving a 2006 white GMC pickup when she fatally struck Gennady Bolotsky, who was walking his dog in a marked crosswalk at Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue on June 17.
McKinney, 68, is facing felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run with injury and vehicular manslaughter, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division said in a release Wednesday.
Investigators located McKinney after receiving a tip that a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run was parked near the Burbank Airport. After McKinney was found with the vehicle, detectives took her into custody on outstanding warrants she had for battery and public nuisance from an unrelated investigation.
Police described McKinney as a transient who appeared to be living out of the truck with three dogs at the time of her arrest. McKinney remains in custody on the previous warrants with a combined bail amount of $137,500.
Prior to her arrest, police released a video of the collision that shows Bolotsky enter the crosswalk at 5:35 a.m. on June 17 as a white car drives past him on the other side of the road, narrowly missing him. Bolotsky is then illuminated in the headlights of a large white pickup truck before it knocks him to the ground. The truck pauses briefly before continuing on, seeming to bump over something in the roadway.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and took Bolotsky to a hospital, where he died.
Bolotsky’s granddaughter told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he was a Holocaust survivor who had recently celebrated his birthday in June.