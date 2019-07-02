Suspected gang member charged in slaying of USC student Victor McElhaney

A suspected gang member has been charged in the killing of a USC student during an attempted robbery in March, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Ivan Hernandez, 23, is charged with one count of murder, according to court records. The charge includes a special circumstance allegation that the crime occurred during the commission of a robbery and while Hernandez was an active participant in a street gang, authorities said. The charge makes him subject to the death penalty.
Hernandez, who also faces a count of attempted robbery, is accused of shooting and killing Victor McElhaney, 21, about a mile from campus on March 10. Prosecutors said he was trying to rob McElhaney and a group of his friends at the time.
McElhaney was a student of USC’s Thornton School of Music and the son of Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney. His death stunned the community.
Hernandez is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.